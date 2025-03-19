Former Tihar inmate held for trespassing into Telangana MP Aruna’s house

HYDERABAD: Nearly eight months after his release from Tihar jail, 48-year-old Mohammed Akram was arrested for trespassing into MP DK Aruna’s house a few days ago.

West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar said Akram was previously arrested in a theft case and released from Tihar in June 2024. He arrived in Hyderabad in February with the intent to steal. According to police, Akram, upon failing to find cash in the MP’s house, stole dates (the fruit).

To apprehend him, authorities formed eight teams comprising over 50 police personnel.

Before committing the crime, Akram reportedly asked an auto-rickshaw drivers to drop him off in an affluent area. He then arrived in Jubilee Hills, targeted the MP’s house and attempted a theft. However, he found no money and, being hungry, stole only food items.

Upon entering the house, he used infrared (IR) rays to detect CCTV cameras and either cut the cables or turned them upside down to avoid being recorded.