Man breaks into Telangana MP’s house, loiters for 1.5 hrs

HYDERABAD: In what can only be described as a security breach, an unidentified person entered the residence of Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna on Road No. 56, Jubilee Hills, around 3 am on Sunday and remained inside for about an hour and a half before leaving without stealing anything.
The intruder, wearing gloves and a mask, scaled the compound wall at the back of the house and removed a windowpane on the ground floor to gain entry, police said. Aruna’s daughter and granddaughter were asleep in separate rooms on the first floor, which were locked from the inside. The house helps stay on the ground floor.
A manservant, Lakshman, told police that he heard a sound around 3 am but did not see anyone. “We went back to sleep, but later noticed footprints on the floor at 6 am. We immediately informed the police and checked the CCTV footage.
The intruder entered through the parking area, accessed the house through a window, and cut the CCTV camera cables. In areas without cables, he repositioned the cameras. The intruder remained inside for about an hour and a half, even visiting the puja room, which contained valuables, but did not take anything,” Lakshman said.
Not safe even in CM’s locality, says Aruna
Jubilee Hills ACP Venkatagiri confirmed that according to the complaint, no theft had occurred. Officials suspect the involvement of a former servant who left the job about eight months ago. “We are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.
Aruna, who had been in Mahbubnagar for the past two days, was informed of the incident by her staff. The intruder reportedly tampered with cameras in the dining hall and kitchen, moved through rooms on the first and second floors, and left around 4.30 am. “If anyone had woken up, he might have harmed them. It is frightening,” she said.
She added that three maids worked in her house and that the intruder had also entered her granddaughter’s room. “If my granddaughter or the maids had woken up, anything could have happened,” she said.
Expressing security concerns, the MP said that despite residing near the chief minister’s residence, an unknown person managed to enter her home. “I have spoken to the Intelligence IG and requested increased security. A few days ago, I wrote to the government asking for security personnel for my husband as well. The chief minister should take this matter seriously. The fact that the intruder remained inside for an extended period is suspicious. It is unsettling to think about why he entered my house,” she said.