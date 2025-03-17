Man breaks into Telangana MP’s house, loiters for 1.5 hrs

HYDERABAD: In what can only be described as a security breach, an unidentified person entered the residence of Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna on Road No. 56, Jubilee Hills, around 3 am on Sunday and remained inside for about an hour and a half before leaving without stealing anything.

The intruder, wearing gloves and a mask, scaled the compound wall at the back of the house and removed a windowpane on the ground floor to gain entry, police said. Aruna’s daughter and granddaughter were asleep in separate rooms on the first floor, which were locked from the inside. The house helps stay on the ground floor.