Hyderabad bodies pin hopes on State Budget 2025-26

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped GHMC, HMWSSB and HMRL are eagerly awaiting substantial allocations in the State Budget 2025-26, to be presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly on Wednesday.

GHMC has sought over Rs 7,500 crore, including Rs 3,500-4,000 crore for the HCITI project, CRMP and SNDP. Additionally, it has requested funds for land acquisition, loan repayments and infrastructure projects.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently laid the foundation stone for some HCITI projects. Last year, the government allocated Rs 3,065 crore to GHMC, including Rs 2,654 crore for HCITI projects. So far, Rs 852 crore has been released, with additional funds expected by month-end. The Finance Commission sought Rs 700 crore in grants, but only Rs 411 crore was allocated, of which just Rs 50 crore has been received.

For 2025-26, GHMC has approved a budget of Rs 8,440 crore, banking on Rs 3,000 crore in state capital grants and additional funds from the State Finance Corporation.