Hyderabad bodies pin hopes on State Budget 2025-26

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped GHMC, HMWSSB and HMRL are eagerly awaiting substantial allocations in the State Budget 2025-26, to be presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly on Wednesday.
GHMC has sought over Rs 7,500 crore, including Rs 3,500-4,000 crore for the HCITI project, CRMP and SNDP. Additionally, it has requested funds for land acquisition, loan repayments and infrastructure projects.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently laid the foundation stone for some HCITI projects. Last year, the government allocated Rs 3,065 crore to GHMC, including Rs 2,654 crore for HCITI projects. So far, Rs 852 crore has been released, with additional funds expected by month-end. The Finance Commission sought Rs 700 crore in grants, but only Rs 411 crore was allocated, of which just Rs 50 crore has been received.
For 2025-26, GHMC has approved a budget of Rs 8,440 crore, banking on Rs 3,000 crore in state capital grants and additional funds from the State Finance Corporation.
HMWSSB seeks Rs 5,600 crore
The Water Board has submitted proposals worth Rs 5,600 crore, including Rs 2,900 crore for drinking water and sewerage works, the Sunkishala project and other developments, over Rs 750 crore for the free 20KL drinking water scheme and Rs 1,400 crore for loan repayments and power tariffs.
In 2024-25, the government allocated Rs 3,385 crore to HMWSSB, of which 80-90% has been released. However, funds for the Sunkishala project were delayed due to a site collapse, with Rs 100-200 crore still pending. Budget proposals have also been submitted by HMRL (Phase-II), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency and Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited.