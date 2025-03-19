Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 loan clears initial hurdles

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has given preliminary consent to provide a loan for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-2.
Replying to a question from BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha during Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the minister said, “We are mobilising funds for this project by engaging with various international agencies. JICA has given preliminary consent, and we are now awaiting Union government approval.”
He also highlighted the project’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) component and expressed confidence that interested companies would come forward for collaboration.
Speaking on the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Sridhar urged all political parties to cooperate and actively participate in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He clarified that there were no delays in the rejuvenation work, stating that the DPR is currently being finalised.
“In the first phase, we will initiate the Gandhi Sarovar Project near Bapu Ghat, for which the master plan is in progress. Musi rejuvenation will be executed in a well-structured and strategic manner. Once reports from the consultancy are received, experts will be engaged for planning the second and third phases,” he said.
The minister revealed that the state government has requested funding from the Union government for the Musi rejuvenation, similar to initiatives like Namami Gange and the Sabarmati Riverfront. However, he alleged that not a single rupee has been allocated so far.
Sridhar further accused the Centre of discriminatory fund allocation, stating that states governed by non-BJP parties are being sidelined. “Telangana, being an integral part of this country, deserves fair treatment,” he asserted.
To address concerns about livelihoods affected by the project, he promised that financial support and compensation would be provided as per legal provisions, ensuring that no one faces injustice.
A global-standard metropolis
Addressing the government’s vision for urban expansion, the minister said the proposed Future City would be developed with world-class infrastructure and sustainable growth as its core objective. He stated that Future City would be developed into a global-standard metropolis, on par with Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.
“The Future City will serve as a pillar of Telangana’s economy, driving industrial development and creating employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the state’s overall growth,” Sridhar added.