Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 loan clears initial hurdles

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has given preliminary consent to provide a loan for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-2.

Replying to a question from BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha during Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the minister said, “We are mobilising funds for this project by engaging with various international agencies. JICA has given preliminary consent, and we are now awaiting Union government approval.”

He also highlighted the project’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) component and expressed confidence that interested companies would come forward for collaboration.

Speaking on the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Sridhar urged all political parties to cooperate and actively participate in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He clarified that there were no delays in the rejuvenation work, stating that the DPR is currently being finalised.