It is all about food, fitness, and family for Nikhil Siddhartha

In the Telugu film industry, one actor who has gained significant fandom through his performances in films such as Happy Days, Karthikeya 2, 18 Pages, and many more is Nikhil Siddhartha. How he maintains his fitness is truly remarkable and leaves a lasting impression. Recently, at the launch of AnTeRa restaurant in Kompally, he spoke about his lifestyle, love for food, fitness, and upcoming projects.
Excerpts
How was it being a part of AnTeRa, and how did you like the place?
I’m a foodie. I love food, and what sets AnTeRa apart is definitely its quality. I have known the partners Anurag Reddy, Ashish Reddy, and my own brother-in-law, Amarnath, along with Nani, who have been dedicated to providing high-end, delicious food at great prices.What makes this place unique is its inclusivity — it represents Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema cuisines. These days, food is all about fusion, and when we go out in groups, we often have people from different regions. This concept ensures everyone finds something they love. AnTeRa also offers cocktails and mocktails with quirky names; my personal favourite is Chitti Sundari and Fasakh. The attention to detail is incredible. Another aspect I appreciate is their commitment to organic ingredients, ensuring that spices, seafood, and poultry are of the highest quality.This is the sixth branch of AnTeRa, and I have had the honour of inaugurating five of them. I guess that makes me their lucky charm!
You travel a lot for your shoots. Are there any specific food joints in India or abroad that you love?
I love Telugu food because it reminds me of home. But beyond that, there is a brand called P F Chang’s — Oh my God! It’s amazing. We don’t have it in India yet, but I first tried it in Las Vegas, and I hope someone brings it here soon. Maybe I will! (laughs). As for cities, Mumbai is a food lover’s paradise. I spent a lot of my childhood visiting Mumbai since my father travelled there frequently. I love the vada pav on the streets and all the local delicacies.
Being a foodie and maintaining fitness — how do you balance both?
I believe in two key things — quality and quantity. Tasting everything is fine, but overindulging is not. That’s my trick. For instance, at the restaurant, they offered me a lot of food, but I only had a few bites instead of the entire portion. The other important aspect is working out. I make sure to burn off the calories at the gym. Since my profession demands fitness, I stay disciplined. However, I understand that people with sedentary jobs tend to gain weight, which is completely okay. The key is balance.
How does your day start?
If I am shooting, my entire day revolves around it, as I am working on multiple films with very little free time. Otherwise, my day begins with my son, Dheera. Nowadays, my free time is all about spending time with him — waking up with him, ensuring he eats well, and even having him watch me work out in our home gym. Evenings are reserved for meeting friends and unwinding with family.
How do you spend your free time?
I am passionate about football. I make time to play football with friends, whether on the field or on PlayStation (FIFA). I also watch a lot of matches — Arsenal is my favourite team. Whenever I get the chance, I travel to watch them play. In fact, I am planning to attend the upcoming Arsenal vs Real Madrid match in London. Traveling is another one of my favourite hobbies. Exploring new places and experiencing different cultures always excites me.
With today’s sedentary lifestyles, how important is it to pursue hobbies and spend quality time with loved ones?
At the end of our lives, the only thing that remains with us is the memories we make. Promotions, career milestones, and hit movies are important, but work-life balance is crucial. Especially in today’s digital era, people spend so much time in front of screens that they forget to engage with their loved ones. Sometimes, I regret not spending enough time with my late father. Now, I miss him dearly. Life is temporary, and people around us won’t be there forever — so it’s essential to cherish the time we have with them.
Can you share some details about your upcoming films?
We have been shooting for Swayambhu, the most expensive film of my career. Sometimes, the budget scares me, but our producer is going all out to ensure the best quality. The script is fantastic, and we are shooting at international standards. We have KK Senthil Kumar, the cinematographer of Baahubali and RRR, working with us. We are taking our time, but 95% of the film is complete, and soon, we will begin promotions. After Swayambhu, I will start working on India House, produced by Ram Charan garu and Abhishek Agarwal. It is another exciting project that I am eagerly looking forward to. Apart from these, there are many more films in the pipeline!