It is all about food, fitness, and family for Nikhil Siddhartha

How was it being a part of AnTeRa, and how did you like the place?

I’m a foodie. I love food, and what sets AnTeRa apart is definitely its quality. I have known the partners Anurag Reddy, Ashish Reddy, and my own brother-in-law, Amarnath, along with Nani, who have been dedicated to providing high-end, delicious food at great prices.What makes this place unique is its inclusivity — it represents Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema cuisines. These days, food is all about fusion, and when we go out in groups, we often have people from different regions. This concept ensures everyone finds something they love. AnTeRa also offers cocktails and mocktails with quirky names; my personal favourite is Chitti Sundari and Fasakh. The attention to detail is incredible. Another aspect I appreciate is their commitment to organic ingredients, ensuring that spices, seafood, and poultry are of the highest quality.This is the sixth branch of AnTeRa, and I have had the honour of inaugurating five of them. I guess that makes me their lucky charm!