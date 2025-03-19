Sumedh Mudgalkar: Seek Krishna from within

How has stepping into Krishna’s role shaped your journey and deepened your connection to spirituality?

One aspect of life was how the world perceived me, and that did have an impact. But as I was constantly working, I had little time to look within and understand what was happening inside me. During the shoot, I felt deeply devoted to Lord Krishna, as if he was guiding me, watching over me, and sending me signs. At times, I don’t appreciate people giving me more respect than an actor deserves or touching my feet for my work. When they say, ‘You are Lord Krishna’, I feel like telling them that I am just an actor. The work you see on-screen is just a drop in Lord Krishna’s vast ocean. I ask them to seek Krishna from within, because that is where the true magic lies!