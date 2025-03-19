Sumedh Mudgalkar: Seek Krishna from within

If you have watched RadhaKrishn or RadhaKrishn: Punar Milan, you have probably been mesmerised by Sumedh Mudgalkar’s portrayal of Lord Krishna. With his effortless charm and soulful performances, he has won a special place in the hearts of fans. At the ‘RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav’ in Hyderabad, he sits down with CE to talk about his love for the city, his journey, his lessons, and more.
Excerpts
How was it celebrating Holi in the city?
It’s always an honour to be in a place where you’re loved and cherished, and Hyderabad did just that. In places like these, my only intent is to give back as much love as I receive.
What is the most valuable lesson you learned while portraying Krishna?
Focus on what’s in your control, as you don’t even know what the universe has planned. Keep your head clear and your goals intact. Even if life isn’t aligning with your plans, it’s okay, maybe even better. Welcome the nights in life just as you welcome the day. That way, even the pain has a purpose.
How did you get into character for your role in RadhaKrishn?
I read about Krishna’s qualities, like his love for everything, his wisdom and his playfulness. I tried to bring those qualities to life within me because we all have them; we just need to explore. For body language, I referred to calendar images and paintings of Krishna which are so graceful and unmatched.
What were some challenges you faced while portraying Lord Krishna?
The challenge on-screen was to be convincing enough to make the performance truly believable. Sometimes, Krishna’s inner journey in a scene was so multilayered that cracking it was tough. Off-screen, rising to such fame and love while portraying Lord Krishna, a role worshipped by people of all ages worldwide, came with its own pressure. As a 22-year-old, I felt the weight of expectations and slowly, who I was started taking a backseat while who I must be took control. However, it eventually made me a better person and I am grateful for it.
How has stepping into Krishna’s role shaped your journey and deepened your connection to spirituality?
One aspect of life was how the world perceived me, and that did have an impact. But as I was constantly working, I had little time to look within and understand what was happening inside me. During the shoot, I felt deeply devoted to Lord Krishna, as if he was guiding me, watching over me, and sending me signs. At times, I don’t appreciate people giving me more respect than an actor deserves or touching my feet for my work. When they say, ‘You are Lord Krishna’, I feel like telling them that I am just an actor. The work you see on-screen is just a drop in Lord Krishna’s vast ocean. I ask them to seek Krishna from within, because that is where the true magic lies!
How do you unwind after a busy day?
Balance, as they say, is the most crucial aspect of any life that has fame in it. When I get back home, I make sure I do not carry any superiority, ego or success. At home, with my friends and family, I want life to remain the same as it was before everything started. That is the bond I share with my close people because I want them to see me for who I am and connect with me for that.
How does your family feel about your success?
My family gave me complete freedom at an early age, which I’m grateful for. Wandering on my own by choice taught me a lot. Whenever I felt drained and returned, they welcomed me with warmth and affection. They always say they are proud of me and I see that happiness on their faces, but I realise they also wish for my presence more. So I try to rush back whenever possible, especially during festivals.
Future projects.
There are two projects coming up, and both have completely different treatments, characters, thought processes and execution. I am excited to see how it all turns out. After quite some time, I am finally making a proper comeback on screen, and I am glad it is happening just as I wished.