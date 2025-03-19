The gum-gut connection

Once there, harmful bacteria can disrupt the gut’s microbial balance, weakening immune defences. He points out, “Pathogenic oral bacteria can translocate to the gut, disrupting microbial balance and weakening immune defences, particularly in those with chronic periodontitis. Porphyromonas gingivalis has been linked to reduced microbial diversity, depleting beneficial bacteria like akkermansia and clostridiaceae, compromising gut barrier integrity and increasing vulnerability to pathogens.”

It’s not just gum disease that affects gut health — the relationship works both ways. An unhealthy gut can contribute to gum disease, as conditions like IBD often manifest in the mouth. Severe chronic lesions linked to IBD commonly appear on the buccal Mucosa and gingiva. Other warning signs include persistent bad breath, mouth sores, enamel erosion, and a burning sensation. Halitosis that isn’t related to poor oral hygiene may also indicate underlying issues like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or stomach ulcers.

There are specific toothpastes, mouthwashes, or oral probiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria. Probiotics like lactobacillus and bifidobacterium in mouthwashes may help balance the oral microbiome, potentially reducing plaque, bleeding, and pathogenic bacteria, though their overall effectiveness remains unclear. Propolis, a bee-derived resin, has antimicrobial properties that may combat oral pathogens. While promising, further research is needed to confirm their role in oral health.