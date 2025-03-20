Atul Sabharwal: Films are magic

Are there any inspirations you take from Telugu cinema?

My exposure to Telugu cinema is relatively recent. During my childhood, I watched Chiranjeevi’s films, many of which were remade in Hindi. Later, while working with Ram Gopal Varma, I became familiar with some of his Telugu-to-Hindi remakes, like Shiva. Other than that, my exposure was primarily limited to Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil cinema. It wasn’t until Baahubali and Pushpa gained prominence that I started noticing Telugu cinema more. Of course, RRR winning an Oscar has further elevated its global presence. However, I have always been more familiar with the Chennai film scene, particularly Mani Ratnam’s work.

Can you tell us about your experience working with Ram Gopal Varma?

When I started my journey from Agra, he was one of the three directors I wanted to work with — the others being Mani Ratnam and Shekhar Kapur. I was fortunate to get the opportunity to work with him. He was as inspiring and entertaining in person as he is on social media today. His office was always buzzing with energy, and he was constantly present.

As a filmmaker, one of the biggest lessons I imbibed from him was to be brave, original, and not let external opinions dictate the creative process. I strive to uphold these values in my work. He always fought for creative freedom, resisting market norms, and that is something I deeply respect. One of the most inspiring moments for me was when he produced Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. The fact that he took a risk by casting Rajpal Yadav as the lead and placing him on the poster, despite market expectations, was truly admirable. He believed in talent over commercial viability, and that is something I will always carry with me.