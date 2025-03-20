Atul Sabharwal: Films are magic
Atul Sabharwal, the film director known for movies like Berlin, Aurangzeb, and many more hits, has made a significant mark in the film industry. With the evolving trends in cinema, he is now set to be a jury member at the Red Lorry Film Festival, which debuts in Hyderabad on March 21. He gives CE an interesting peek into his world.
Excerpts
Tell us about the Red Lorry Film Festival.
My impression when Berlin was screened there was that it is a young film festival driven by film buffs, as a festival should be. Of course, it has the backend support of BookMyShow, which is organising it, making film bookings and selections more streamlined. The festival offers a fresh perspective compared to others. This makes its selections unique and it is something to look forward to.
What are you looking forward to this year?
As a jury member, I have received the screener, and what excites me most is the variety of films I haven’t seen before. There is a section curated by Sriram Raghavan from last year, which I find intriguing. Additionally, we are hopefully screening a section featuring my films, and I am particularly looking forward to presenting that to a younger audience.
Can you take us through your journey as a filmmaker?
I always wanted to be a filmmaker. More than anything else, I wanted to direct films. I grew up watching Hindi cinema in single-screen theatres, and I believe no film is more impactful than a well-made Hindi film. When a Hindi film works, it evokes all kinds of emotions, and that is the beauty of our cinema. Since I was raised on these films, I naturally aspired to become a director in Hindi cinema.
What are your perspectives on Tollywood?
I enjoy some Telugu films, while others don’t resonate with me as much. I haven’t watched too many of them, as only select films make their way to us. It’s like judging Chinese cinema based on just a few films — you don’t get the full picture. However, from what I have seen, I really enjoy the way Sukumar writes his films. I find his storytelling impressive and try to learn from it.
Are there any inspirations you take from Telugu cinema?
My exposure to Telugu cinema is relatively recent. During my childhood, I watched Chiranjeevi’s films, many of which were remade in Hindi. Later, while working with Ram Gopal Varma, I became familiar with some of his Telugu-to-Hindi remakes, like Shiva. Other than that, my exposure was primarily limited to Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil cinema. It wasn’t until Baahubali and Pushpa gained prominence that I started noticing Telugu cinema more. Of course, RRR winning an Oscar has further elevated its global presence. However, I have always been more familiar with the Chennai film scene, particularly Mani Ratnam’s work.
Can you tell us about your experience working with Ram Gopal Varma?
When I started my journey from Agra, he was one of the three directors I wanted to work with — the others being Mani Ratnam and Shekhar Kapur. I was fortunate to get the opportunity to work with him. He was as inspiring and entertaining in person as he is on social media today. His office was always buzzing with energy, and he was constantly present.
As a filmmaker, one of the biggest lessons I imbibed from him was to be brave, original, and not let external opinions dictate the creative process. I strive to uphold these values in my work. He always fought for creative freedom, resisting market norms, and that is something I deeply respect. One of the most inspiring moments for me was when he produced Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. The fact that he took a risk by casting Rajpal Yadav as the lead and placing him on the poster, despite market expectations, was truly admirable. He believed in talent over commercial viability, and that is something I will always carry with me.
Which of your films is a personal favourite?
Among my works, Berlin is the film I am most proud of. It turned out exactly how I envisioned it. If I could have worked with one person again, it would have been Rishi Kapoor, with whom I had a great experience making Aurangzeb. I have enjoyed working with everyone I have directed and would love to collaborate with them again.
How would you define films?
For me, films are magic.