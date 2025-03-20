Dancer Dharmik turning dreams into reality

In Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness studio in Hyderabad, the excitement was palpable as Dharmik Samani, the celebrated choreographer, led a workshop. This was no surprise, as his electrifying dance moves and inspiring journey resonate deeply with dancers everywhere, and his presence is as captivating as his choreography. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Dharmik opened up about his journey, his viral dance video Kajra Re, his love for Hyderabad, and more.

Returning to Hyderabad, a city he frequents, feels like coming home. “There’s something about this city that makes me feel deeply connected to it. I have so many friends here, and I find myself coming back often — be it for workshops or just to relax and hang out. I love the food, especially dosa, and the warmth of the people. The energy here is incredible, and as an empath, I need to be surrounded by good vibes. It’s these little things that make Hyderabad so special to me. That’s why I chose Hyderabad as the first city to start my workshop classes,” he shared.