Dancer Dharmik turning dreams into reality
In Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness studio in Hyderabad, the excitement was palpable as Dharmik Samani, the celebrated choreographer, led a workshop. This was no surprise, as his electrifying dance moves and inspiring journey resonate deeply with dancers everywhere, and his presence is as captivating as his choreography. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Dharmik opened up about his journey, his viral dance video Kajra Re, his love for Hyderabad, and more.
Returning to Hyderabad, a city he frequents, feels like coming home. “There’s something about this city that makes me feel deeply connected to it. I have so many friends here, and I find myself coming back often — be it for workshops or just to relax and hang out. I love the food, especially dosa, and the warmth of the people. The energy here is incredible, and as an empath, I need to be surrounded by good vibes. It’s these little things that make Hyderabad so special to me. That’s why I chose Hyderabad as the first city to start my workshop classes,” he shared.
Dharmik’s passion for dance wasn’t born on a specific day; it was always a part of him. “Since the second grade, I knew I could dance better than those around me. When my school teacher placed me at the centre for our annual day performance, I realised dance was my escape,” he reminisced with a smile.
His story is one of persistence and dedication. Dharmik recalled, “I got a marketing job after college — handling big clients like Cinepolis and Roll and Fill — but I’d spend my weekends teaching dance. Then one day, my boss told me, ‘You don’t belong here. I see you dance, and I think you belong there more than here.’ That’s when I took a leap of faith. And well, here we are today.”
Dharmik’s first big moment as a choreographer came during a workshop in Delhi. “I had booked the biggest studio in Delhi to teach Kajra Re, and my whole team was dressed in red kurtas. The video had just gone viral on Instagram, and over 300 people attended. At one point, I split the studio into two groups, facing each other, while I stood with my assistant as the Director of Photography filmed. That’s when it hit me — there couldn’t be a more perfect name for my team than Nishani, inspired by the line from the song, ‘Ho tujhse milna purani Dilli mein, chhod aaye nishani Dilli mein.’ It was an emotional moment, realising that years of hard work and self-belief were finally paying off. That moment felt like the validation I had been waiting for,” he shared.
For Dharmik, dance is more than a profession — it’s a language. He draws inspiration from international artists like Ian Eastwood, whose style deeply influenced him. “Ian Eastwood’s dance style pulled me in. I’d watch his videos all the time, learning his choreography and trying to perfect every move. I couldn’t train with him, but when he came to India for a tour, I finally got to meet him. We even have the same tattoo. That’s how much he inspired me — he kept me up night after night, pushing me to become a better dancer,” said Dharmik.
When asked about his dream collaborations, the dancer didn’t hesitate, saying, “I’ve been an Alia Bhatt fan for as long as I can remember. To me, she’s the most versatile actress today, and I love her work. Over the years, I’ve had nearly 10 chances to meet her, but I’ve turned them down. I want our first meeting to be while working together, not just a quick interaction. I want her to truly know who I am. I’d also love to collaborate with Prabhudeva sir, whom I deeply respect for his immense contribution to Indian dance. And then there’s Shahid Kapoor — hands down, one of the best dancers in the industry. His versatility is unmatched.”
Despite his rising fame, Dharmik remains grounded. He recalled a heartwarming yet surreal moment from a workshop when a fan got his name tattooed on her arm. “A girl from Delhi walked into my class and showed me my name tattooed on her arm. I just froze. For a good 15 minutes, I didn’t know how to react. Eventually, I hugged her, trying to understand what made her do this. I can’t put it into words, so I just call it weird. But it’s a special moment for me, and every time I see her, it makes me emotional,” he expressed.
As for his viral moment, Dharmik vividly remembered waking up to his choreography for Kajra Re hitting millions of views on Instagram. “It was hard to process everything. The choreography wasn’t new — it was from two years earlier. I had danced in a Delhi studio, wearing a shiny black kurta, and for some reason, Instagram decided to blow it up. I posted the video, went to sleep, and when I woke up, it had 3 million views. By noon, it was at 5 million. Now, it’s somewhere around 12-13 million. Back then, hitting 10 million was huge. People thought it was a new trend, but I had to clarify — it was from 2019, not 2021. The video blew up because of how I looked, and it took me a while to get used to that,” he said.
Dharmik Samani’s journey is a powerful reminder of what passion and perseverance can achieve. From dancing in school to leading massive workshops, his story proves that no dream is too unconventional if you have the courage to chase it.