McDonald's picks Hyderabad for India office

HYDERABAD: American fast-food giant McDonald’s has signed an agreement with the state government to establish its India global office in Hyderabad. The office will launch with an initial workforce of 2,000 employees.

McDonald’s chairman & CEO Chris Kempczinski, president of global business services Mitch Anderson, chief global impact officer Jon Banner and Head of GBS India Deshant Kaila met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

Expressing delight over Hyderabad being chosen for the fast-food giant’s global office, the chief minister noted that the state had put forth a highly competitive proposal, outshining other Indian cities.