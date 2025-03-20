McDonald's picks Hyderabad for India office

HYDERABAD: American fast-food giant McDonald’s has signed an agreement with the state government to establish its India global office in Hyderabad. The office will launch with an initial workforce of 2,000 employees.
McDonald’s chairman & CEO Chris Kempczinski, president of global business services Mitch Anderson, chief global impact officer Jon Banner and Head of GBS India Deshant Kaila met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.
Expressing delight over Hyderabad being chosen for the fast-food giant’s global office, the chief minister noted that the state had put forth a highly competitive proposal, outshining other Indian cities.
Meanwhile, Kempczinski explained that Hyderabad was selected over Bengaluru due to its superior talent pool, infrastructure and quality of life.
Revanth highlighted the state’s unmatched skilling initiatives over the past 15 months, encouraging McDonald’s to leverage the Young India Skills University for trained employees — not only for the global office but also for restaurant operations across India.
Additionally, the chief minister offered to source McDonald’s agricultural produce requirements from local farmers, boosting the state’s agricultural economy and enhancing farmer incomes. Kempczinski said that McDonald’s would expand its community development programmes in Telangana in collaboration with the government.
Currently, McDonald’s, through its Indian business partner, operates 38 outlets in Telangana and plans to open 3–4 new outlets annually, including in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.