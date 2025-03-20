Pranitha Subhash: I love statement jewellery

Actress Pranitha Subhash, the diva who captivated audiences with her performances in films like Hungama 2 and Atharintiki Daaredi, has been an inspiration to many. Now embracing motherhood, she continues to set benchmarks as she balances her new role with grace. At the unveiling of the second Indriya store in Kompally, Pranitha, adorned in a stunning golden saree paired with exquisite royal temple jewellery, shared her love for jewellery, her personal styling preferences, and much more in an exclusive one-on-one interaction.

How did you like the store?

I think it is beautiful! Girls just love jewellery, and there is so much variety here to explore.

What kind of jewellery pieces do you love to wear?

I would choose diamonds any day! This store offers an incredible collection featuring stunning pieces from different parts of India, including Hyderabad.

You are wearing a wonderful piece of jewellery. Can you talk about it?

This gold piece is exquisite! I absolutely love the craftsmanship. The bangles, the rings, and even the deity motif incorporated into the design — it’s a beautiful blend of tradition and divinity. I have always been drawn to such artistic expressions in jewellery.