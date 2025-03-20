Pranitha Subhash: I love statement jewellery

Actress Pranitha Subhash, the diva who captivated audiences with her performances in films like Hungama 2 and Atharintiki Daaredi, has been an inspiration to many. Now embracing motherhood, she continues to set benchmarks as she balances her new role with grace. At the unveiling of the second Indriya store in Kompally, Pranitha, adorned in a stunning golden saree paired with exquisite royal temple jewellery, shared her love for jewellery, her personal styling preferences, and much more in an exclusive one-on-one interaction.
How did you like the store?
I think it is beautiful! Girls just love jewellery, and there is so much variety here to explore.
What kind of jewellery pieces do you love to wear?
I would choose diamonds any day! This store offers an incredible collection featuring stunning pieces from different parts of India, including Hyderabad.
You are wearing a wonderful piece of jewellery. Can you talk about it?
This gold piece is exquisite! I absolutely love the craftsmanship. The bangles, the rings, and even the deity motif incorporated into the design — it’s a beautiful blend of tradition and divinity. I have always been drawn to such artistic expressions in jewellery.
What kind of jewellery do you prefer?
To be honest, you’ve mostly seen me in minimalistic jewellery. However, as an actor, I believe it’s important to make a statement, so I often choose bold and standout pieces.
What is your style statement? What do you prefer wearing in terms of fashion?
I like to keep it simple. Sarees, in particular, make every woman look elegant, and I love wearing them.
You keep yourself fit. What does your fitness routine look like?
For me, fitness is about eating healthy and keeping myself occupied to avoid unnecessary indulgence at the wrong times.
Are there any upcoming films of yours that we should look forward to?
Films will take some time — I just gave birth six months ago! But in the meantime, I’m really enjoying keeping myself engaged with brand collaborations.
How is motherhood treating you?
It’s been wonderful! This journey has been so fulfilling, and I am cherishing every moment of it.
Can you talk about your bond with your daughter?
She often watches my videos on TV, so it’s fun to see her getting accustomed to that world.
What message would you like to give your fans in Hyderabad?
I have missed you all! I truly appreciate your love and support — please continue to shower me with the same affection.