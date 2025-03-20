The flying mission

Think of a place where you don’t hear the word ‘AI’. When AI is possibly everywhere, Janaki Pulaparthi, founder of Akin Analytics, is driving AI-powered drone adoption across defence, industry, and agriculture. Apart from pushing technological boundaries, she has been fostering inclusivity through India’s first Digital Centre of Excellence, Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), which she established in Amalapuram. Over 15,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been trained as certified drone pilots.
In an exclusive interview with CE, Janaki talks about her journey, the challenges of scaling AI-driven drone solutions, Akin’s breakthrough innovations, and her vision for the future of autonomous technology.
Excerpts
When did your interest in AI-powered drones start?
I come from a large joint family, which comprises engineers, doctors, and business leaders. While my family guided me academically towards engineering, spending summers in my grandparents’ villages exposed me to rural life, agriculture, and real-world challenges. This experience shaped my understanding of grassroots problems and the need for technological integration in daily livelihoods.
This intersection of engineering and rural insights sparked my early passion for entrepreneurship. I strongly believed that technology should not just remain in urban labs but should create meaningful social impact at the ground level.
I studied Computer Science Engineering, but my curiosity led me beyond the IT sector. My time at the Indian School of Business (ISB) enhanced my knowledge in business strategy, data intelligence, and analytics-driven decision-making. Additionally, being part of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Women Programme further shaped my entrepreneurial vision.
My varied industry exposure — spanning automotive, mining, and infrastructure — gave me a unique industrial perspective beyond traditional IT. Instead of staying confined to software, I worked on real-world AI applications, helping large-scale industries optimise operations through AI-driven automation.
My interest in AI-powered drones stemmed from a passion for data intelligence and automation. Exposure to engineering, rural challenges, and industrial inefficiencies made me realise the need for real-time AI-driven solutions. My experience across MNCs and multiple industries reinforced this vision, leading to the launch of Akin Analytics, where we develop AI-enabled drone solutions to solve real-world problems in agriculture, infrastructure, defence, and smart cities.
You founded Akin Analytics in 2022; what were you involved in prior to that? Do you have any other companies?
Before Akin Analytics, I worked in MNCs across various domains, gaining industrial expertise beyond IT. I am also an Angel Investor and worked on ideas like PickU (real-time transport insights) and GiftYu (AI-driven gift recommendations). These experiences fuelled my vision to launch Akin Analytics, integrating AI-enabled drones for defence, smart cities, and precision agriculture.
You were recognised in the Forbes 40 Under 40 India Leaders list. How do you feel about this achievement?
Being featured in the Forbes 40 Under 40 India Leaders is a humbling and inspiring moment. This achievement is not just personal but symbolises the growing impact of AI and drone technology in India’s digital transformation. It reinforces my commitment to making AI-driven solutions accessible, scalable, and sustainable for industries and communities across the country.
One of your groundbreaking innovations is the 125g Nano Recon Drone. How does this innovation benefit the defence sector and other industries?
The 125g Nano Recon Drone is a lightweight, AI-powered surveillance drone designed for defence applications. It provides stealth reconnaissance, tactical surveillance, and high-mobility intelligence gathering. Its compact size and AI-driven capabilities make it ideal for border security, special ops, and battlefield monitoring.
Range: 2-5 km operational distance
Altitude: 100-150 metres
Flight time: 15-20 minutes per charge
Battery: High-efficiency custom Li-ion battery
Connectivity: Live feed streaming to command centres and mobile devices with multiple device connectivity
Its AI-driven stabilisation and real-time intelligence features make it a game-changer for defence operations.
The 125g drone is quite compact, as is the battery. What technical challenges did you encounter during its development?
Developing the Nano Recon Drone came with multiple engineering challenges:
Weight constraints vs AI capabilities: Achieving AI processing within 125g required highly optimised hardware and lightweight material selection.
Battery optimisation: Limited power capacity meant enhancing flight endurance through high-efficiency motor design.
Stability & AI precision: Smaller drones are more prone to wind drift, so we developed a custom AI-based stabilisation system.
Custom payload & camera design: Integrating a high-resolution camera for reconnaissance while maintaining weight balance was a major challenge.
Through continuous R&D and rigorous testing, we successfully built a highly efficient, ultra-lightweight AI drone.
Can you tell us more about the RPTO in Amalapuram?
It focuses on empowering rural women in agriculture by training them to use drones for spraying, mapping, and monitoring. Despite challenges such as lack of prior tech knowledge, low literacy, and societal resistance, the programme succeeded due to hands-on training, local language instruction, simulator practice, and financial aid, including subsidised drones. As a result, women now earn ₹4,500 every day per drone, achieving financial independence and social recognition. With its success, the initiative is being scaled nationwide to transform rural livelihoods.
There is still some skepticism about women in the tech and deep tech space. What are your thoughts on these attitudes, and what can be done to change them?
Women in deep tech face significant challenges, including gender bias, underrepresentation, lack of role models, funding gaps, and workplace culture barriers. To bridge this gap:
STEM education for girls is crucial, providing exposure to coding, AI, and drones.
Strong mentorship and networking opportunities through women-led communities and leadership sponsorship can empower aspiring professionals.
Creating inclusive workplaces with bias-free hiring, equal pay, and flexible policies will foster a more supportive environment.
Increased VC funding for female-led startups is essential to accelerate innovation.
Recognising and celebrating successful women in AI, drones, and robotics will inspire the next generation.
Women in deep tech aren’t just participants — they are innovators, leaders, and changemakers shaping the future.
What are your upcoming projects?
We are increasing our focus on drone certification programmes for students to expand skilled workforce development, apart from developing Akin’s Indigenous Flight Controller (FC) to enhance drone autonomy. This aligns with the Make in India, Go Global vision. We are also expanding the Akin AI Agri Platform to connect farmers with AI-driven precision farming solutions.