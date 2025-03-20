The flying mission

Excerpts

When did your interest in AI-powered drones start?

I come from a large joint family, which comprises engineers, doctors, and business leaders. While my family guided me academically towards engineering, spending summers in my grandparents’ villages exposed me to rural life, agriculture, and real-world challenges. This experience shaped my understanding of grassroots problems and the need for technological integration in daily livelihoods.

This intersection of engineering and rural insights sparked my early passion for entrepreneurship. I strongly believed that technology should not just remain in urban labs but should create meaningful social impact at the ground level.

I studied Computer Science Engineering, but my curiosity led me beyond the IT sector. My time at the Indian School of Business (ISB) enhanced my knowledge in business strategy, data intelligence, and analytics-driven decision-making. Additionally, being part of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Women Programme further shaped my entrepreneurial vision.

My varied industry exposure — spanning automotive, mining, and infrastructure — gave me a unique industrial perspective beyond traditional IT. Instead of staying confined to software, I worked on real-world AI applications, helping large-scale industries optimise operations through AI-driven automation.

My interest in AI-powered drones stemmed from a passion for data intelligence and automation. Exposure to engineering, rural challenges, and industrial inefficiencies made me realise the need for real-time AI-driven solutions. My experience across MNCs and multiple industries reinforced this vision, leading to the launch of Akin Analytics, where we develop AI-enabled drone solutions to solve real-world problems in agriculture, infrastructure, defence, and smart cities.