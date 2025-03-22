2,700 cops deployed for IPL matches at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have deployed 2,700 personnel for security and traffic management in view of the IPL matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

The security team includes 1,218 traffic personnel, 12 platoons of the Armed Reserve (AR) force, 1,218 law and order officers, two OCTOPUS teams, 10 mounted police officers, 10 Vajra vehicles and staff from various wings, including Special Branch (SB), Central Crime Station (CCS), Special Operations Team (SOT), and four fire tenders. The IPL matches will begin on March 22, with Uppal Stadium hosting its first match on March 23.

Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said 450 security cameras were being installed in and around the stadium, including at vehicle checkpoints. A joint command and control room has been set up to monitor live CCTV footage for immediate response to any incidents.

The bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have been deployed to check the stadium and parking areas. Separate teams will monitor the movement of antisocial elements, and scanners installed at entry points will detect explosives and other prohibited materials.