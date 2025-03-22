Flavours of Ramzan at Kanak
As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, Hyderabad comes alive with an unparalleled celebration of flavours, traditions, and communal harmony. ‘The Grand Feast’ at Kanak, Trident, draws food lovers from all corners, offering an unforgettable gastronomic experience during this festive season.
Our dinner began with a refreshing Misri Saunf Sharbat, a fennel seed drink that provided a much-needed respite. The appetizers that followed were not only delicious but visually appealing as well. We indulged in Dahi Vada, Tarbooj, Tootak, Hazratganj Ki Talli Machli, and Murgh Ki Shaami. The Dahi Vada was soft, with spices enhancing its flavour. Tootak was a delightful surprise — the crunchy outer layer paired beautifully with its sweet potato filling. The delicately fried fish, seasoned with aromatic spices, made Hazratganj Ki Talli Machli a standout dish.
Before we transitioned to the main course, we had a classic drink of Dates and Milk. The not-so-overtly sweet yet soothing drink left us wanting more.
For the main course, we savoured Mutton Haleem before indulging Dal-e-Kanak, Kaddu Ka Dalcha, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Lahsooni Saag Paneer, Jhinga Ka Salan, Thalassery Chicken Kuruma, and Gosht-e-Marag, accompanied by three types of biryanis and assorted breads. The Dal-e-Kanak was creamy and slow-cooked to perfection, while the Lahsooni Saag Paneer was a rich combination of spinach and chhena. Kaddu Ka Dalcha and Kashmiri Dum Aloo paired beautifully with Shakarkand Ki Puri. The combination of Jhinga Ka Salan and Thalassery Chicken Kuruma with the fragrant chicken, mutton, and jackfruit biryanis was simply divine. Meanwhile, the Rogani Khameri and Gosht-e-Marag proved to be another match made in culinary heaven. In order to aid in digestion, we were served Tamarind and Jaggery Cooler, a spiced drink with cumin and black salt.
For desserts, we were spoiled for choice with Sheer Kurma, Gulkand Firni, and Bharwa Kala Jamun. Hyderabad’s very own Sheer Kurma was a creamy delight, but the showstopper was the stuffed jamun, served hot — an indulgent and satisfying end to our dining experience.
‘The Grand Feast’ at Kanak is available for both lunch and dinner until the end of the month.