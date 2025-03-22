Flavours of Ramzan at Kanak

As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, Hyderabad comes alive with an unparalleled celebration of flavours, traditions, and communal harmony. ‘The Grand Feast’ at Kanak, Trident, draws food lovers from all corners, offering an unforgettable gastronomic experience during this festive season.

Our dinner began with a refreshing Misri Saunf Sharbat, a fennel seed drink that provided a much-needed respite. The appetizers that followed were not only delicious but visually appealing as well. We indulged in Dahi Vada, Tarbooj, Tootak, Hazratganj Ki Talli Machli, and Murgh Ki Shaami. The Dahi Vada was soft, with spices enhancing its flavour. Tootak was a delightful surprise — the crunchy outer layer paired beautifully with its sweet potato filling. The delicately fried fish, seasoned with aromatic spices, made Hazratganj Ki Talli Machli a standout dish.

Before we transitioned to the main course, we had a classic drink of Dates and Milk. The not-so-overtly sweet yet soothing drink left us wanting more.