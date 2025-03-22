GHMC to document detailed history of roads

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is actively considering documenting and capturing the detailed history of roads through oblique cameras within its limits to avoid unnecessary recarpeting and misuse of funds.

There are more than 9,010 km of roads in the twin cities, and there is hardly any reliable data on when cement concrete (CC) or bitumen (BT) roads were laid, recarpeted, or relaid over the years on any particular stretch.

Each road in the city will be assigned an ID number, and all work done in the name of road laying or recarpeting will be registered online.

By entering the ID number of a road, its entire history will be accessible—whether it is a BT or CC road, how thick it was laid, the initial cost, how many times it has undergone repairs, and the total expenditure. This will make it possible to track the complete history of the road.

The GHMC will undertake this exercise as per the state government’s directives. The total length of roads under GHMC is 9,013 km, of which 6,166 km are CC roads and 2,846 km are BT roads.

Hundreds of crores are spent annually on recarpeting, operation, and maintenance of roads in the city. GHMC officials are frustrated with contractors who repeatedly raise concerns about payment of bills. A vigilance investigation was even conducted to assess the quality of their work, revealing several flaws.

The GHMC authorities stated that advanced technology, such as oblique cameras, will be deployed in the coming days to prevent such issues and curb the wastage of funds.