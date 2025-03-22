HaRuKa: A toast to health and taste

How many calories? Does this contain sugar? No! I’m on a diet! These are some common excuses we usually hear from ‘health-freak friends’ when we offer them something to eat. Often, these individuals say they want their food to be healthy yet tasty. Well, HaRuKa is the answer! Located in Gachibowli, this cloud kitchen takes you one step closer to impress your taste buds without compromising your health.
With an aim to break the common misconception that healthy food is boring and tasteless, HaRuKa was a passion project by a group of young professionals who noticed a gap in Hyderabad, which, though renowned for its street food, lacked a brand that was innovative, fresh and healthy. “A few major companies in the US and Europe inspired us to start such a brand in India, but we wanted to stay closer to Indian roots. This led to the creation of healthy and refreshing salads and bowls with bold Indian flavours,” explained R Vinayak Reddy, one of the founders.
He added, “Keeping in mind that we eat with our eyes first, we spent a lot of time and effort creating a unique branding with bright colours and food containers.”
While the F&B boomed in Hyderabad after the pandemic, HaRuKa was conceptualised much later in October 2023. “It took us until June 2024 to get everything right, from the kitchen set-up, recipe, and packaging to the creative pictures that are used for marketing. Every aspect of HaRuKa was carefully tested to ensure that our customers have a unique experience,” said Vinayak.
Speaking about their menu, the founder revealed, “Initially, there were around 30 dishes curated by Chef Gracian DeSouza. We worked with him closely through the trials and finalised 24 dishes to which we made changes to ensure that it is agreeable to the Hyderabadi palate. Our menu is fairly smaller compared to the other brands, but each and every dish of ours has a fanbase. And we believe in doing things as right as we can.”
Keeping the food healthy was an important aspect the team focused on. Vinayak said, “With its focus on taste and calorie-counted nutrition, HaRuKa stands out from the others and even multinational companies in the segment. All our dressings are made in-house and have unique flavour profiles,” he continued, adding that they use fresh paneer and cook protein-chicken, eggs, mushrooms, shrimps, and prawns only after they receive an order. “This way, we ensure the quality of food we are serving stays impeccable,” he noted.
We tried a few of their dishes, like the Asian Chicken Bowl, which is crispy chicken with fried egg and egg fried rice, paired with Peanut Butter Bang Bang Sauce. This was a perfectly balanced bowl with fewer calories. The Falafel Bowl — which is freshly fried falafels with Beetroot Hummus and cauliflower rice red sauce — pairs excellently with the pita chips. And then there is Quinoa Tabbouleh for the health freaks. Made with red and white quinoa, freshly chopped tomatoes, and halloumi cheese, it is paired with spicy sumac tahini dressing, which is refreshing and just melts in the mouth. For a delectable end to our meal, we had freshly baked banana bread made with premium soft brown sugar, a perfect choice to end your meal on a healthy note.
Although it has just been around nine months since they started, Vinayak said they have seen some incredible responses. “From large corporate orders of 30-40 bowls all at once to incredibly loyal customers who choose us for their lunch and dinner, we are showered with love,” expressed the founder.
While they are constantly experimenting to bring out something new and fun, Vinayak shares plans for the next six months, saying, “We hope to introduce unique sandwiches and wraps that are healthy, tasty and unique.”