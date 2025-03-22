HaRuKa: A toast to health and taste

How many calories? Does this contain sugar? No! I’m on a diet! These are some common excuses we usually hear from ‘health-freak friends’ when we offer them something to eat. Often, these individuals say they want their food to be healthy yet tasty. Well, HaRuKa is the answer! Located in Gachibowli, this cloud kitchen takes you one step closer to impress your taste buds without compromising your health.

With an aim to break the common misconception that healthy food is boring and tasteless, HaRuKa was a passion project by a group of young professionals who noticed a gap in Hyderabad, which, though renowned for its street food, lacked a brand that was innovative, fresh and healthy. “A few major companies in the US and Europe inspired us to start such a brand in India, but we wanted to stay closer to Indian roots. This led to the creation of healthy and refreshing salads and bowls with bold Indian flavours,” explained R Vinayak Reddy, one of the founders.