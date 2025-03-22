Managing IPL Expectations

It’s IPL time — is what my mind will tell itself. For the next month, I don’t have to waste time deciding which Netflix series to watch. No more borrowing my sister’s password, calling my cousin to log out of one device so I can finally log in, asking ChatGPT for the top series, watching it for five minutes, and then just rewatching Friends and complaining that there’s nothing good to watch. Now, I know I can just join the IPL ‘jagran’ every evening — and that’s a summer miracle for me.

Now that my schedule is set, I just need to manage my expectations from each team. Otherwise, after two weeks of IPL, I’ll be back to cribbing — ‘IPL is not fun anymore’, ‘It’s all fixed’, “I miss Lalit Modi’.

SRH

We have only one expectation: WIN THE TITLE. Win every match. Bat like you’re punishing a criminal in medieval times and bowl like you’re Arjun and the wicket is the fish’s eye. Just give us maximum dopamine hits every time — Hyderabad police are strict on substances, and you are our only hope.

RCB

See, Virat Kohli played well in the Champions Trophy — no pressure on him. He’s the GOAT, and that’s what will be written either sarcastically or through worship, depending on the score. The rest of RCB? Heavily memed as usual — we’ve been trolling them for 18 years. At this point, we’ve done a B.Com and three PhDs in making RCB jokes. Even a jellyfish will develop a funny bone after watching RCB bowl.

CSK

CSK is a good team (is what they told the judge in 2016). Last year, we enjoyed Dhoni Darshan and bhajans, but Thala for every season? Diminishing marginal utility might kick in eventually. But what I’d love to learn from CSK fans is the mathematical formula of how to add, subtract, and divide any number and still end up with 7. There’s definitely a Nobel Prize in mathematics waiting there.