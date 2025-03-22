MM Keeravani’s ‘Naa Tour’ set to dazzle Hyderabad

Ever wondered what connects the soulful melodies of Kshana Kshanam, Annamayya, Criminal, Magadheera, Baahubali, and RRR? It’s none other than the Oscar-winning composer and Padma Shri awardee, MM Keeravani — the mastermind behind these timeless tunes.

Now, Hyderabadis are in for a grand musical spectacle as MM Keeravani brings his much-anticipated concert, Naa Tour, to HITEX Hall 4 on March 22. Ahead of his concert, the musical virtuoso shares his excitement about returning to live performances after 20 years, leading an ensemble of 83 artists, embracing diverse musical styles, and the importance of staying focused while enjoying the creative process.

Excerpts

What motivated you to perform live after a long time?

In these 35 years of my journey, I have created over 1,600 songs, and there comes a time when you long to be close to those who’ve supported you. Performing live feels like reconnecting with my family — my fans. It’s an opportunity to play and relive their favourite tracks, experience their emotions, joy and share something new with them. It is a gift I have been waiting to give.

According to you, what’s the most important thing for an artist performing on stage?

The music must speak to the heart of the audience. A playlist that resonates across generations, something that touches everyone. It is not just about playing songs; it’s about creating a moment that they will carry with them forever. It’s about making memories.

In Naa Tour, we chose a unique approach, every song that will join the playlist is fan-chosen, what they want to hear including the likes of geniuses like SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi.

This concert is special. How do you feel about it?

This show is everything I have been waiting for. It’s like intermittent fasting, and when the day arrives, it is the feast you’ve been craving. It has been 20 years since I performed live with a never before large ensemble of 83 artists, and this will be a rare, once-in-a-lifetime experience for me and my fans. I will be playing old classics to new hits from 1990 to 2025. Songs that will connect with both young and old alike.

Your career spans decades. How has your approach to music evolved?

I have had the privilege to explore every kind of music, from devotional songs and melodies to dance tracks. Each phase has taught me something new. With every song, I continue to find joy in discovering something fresh and unique. It’s been an incredibly fulfilling journey. I believe the best approach is to innovate and adapt to evolving trends.