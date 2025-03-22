MM Keeravani’s ‘Naa Tour’ set to dazzle Hyderabad
Ever wondered what connects the soulful melodies of Kshana Kshanam, Annamayya, Criminal, Magadheera, Baahubali, and RRR? It’s none other than the Oscar-winning composer and Padma Shri awardee, MM Keeravani — the mastermind behind these timeless tunes.
Now, Hyderabadis are in for a grand musical spectacle as MM Keeravani brings his much-anticipated concert, Naa Tour, to HITEX Hall 4 on March 22. Ahead of his concert, the musical virtuoso shares his excitement about returning to live performances after 20 years, leading an ensemble of 83 artists, embracing diverse musical styles, and the importance of staying focused while enjoying the creative process.
Excerpts
What motivated you to perform live after a long time?
In these 35 years of my journey, I have created over 1,600 songs, and there comes a time when you long to be close to those who’ve supported you. Performing live feels like reconnecting with my family — my fans. It’s an opportunity to play and relive their favourite tracks, experience their emotions, joy and share something new with them. It is a gift I have been waiting to give.
According to you, what’s the most important thing for an artist performing on stage?
The music must speak to the heart of the audience. A playlist that resonates across generations, something that touches everyone. It is not just about playing songs; it’s about creating a moment that they will carry with them forever. It’s about making memories.
In Naa Tour, we chose a unique approach, every song that will join the playlist is fan-chosen, what they want to hear including the likes of geniuses like SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi.
This concert is special. How do you feel about it?
This show is everything I have been waiting for. It’s like intermittent fasting, and when the day arrives, it is the feast you’ve been craving. It has been 20 years since I performed live with a never before large ensemble of 83 artists, and this will be a rare, once-in-a-lifetime experience for me and my fans. I will be playing old classics to new hits from 1990 to 2025. Songs that will connect with both young and old alike.
Your career spans decades. How has your approach to music evolved?
I have had the privilege to explore every kind of music, from devotional songs and melodies to dance tracks. Each phase has taught me something new. With every song, I continue to find joy in discovering something fresh and unique. It’s been an incredibly fulfilling journey. I believe the best approach is to innovate and adapt to evolving trends.
Is there a genre that you feel particularly connected to?
Music has no boundaries. I have always believed in embracing every genre, every style. Whether it’s classical, folk, or modern, I connect with the soul of each genre. My work speaks to every generation, and that’s what I cherish the most.
What do you prioritise more in your compositions — melody, rhythm, or orchestration — and why?
Music is a complete experience, like a feast. All ingredients — melody, rhythm, orchestration — are equally important. You cannot savour one ingredient without the others. It’s the balance that makes it memorable.
Is there any specific instrument or sound you particularly enjoy working with?
Every instrument tells a story. Each one has its own personality, its own voice. I enjoy piano, which helps me generate tunes. Whether it is a violin, harmonium or electric guitar, each instrument elevates the music in a way that suits the vision of the composition. Nothing is more important than the harmony they create together.
You’ve collaborated with many directors and lyricists. How important is collaboration to you?
Collaboration is at the heart of everything I do. I believe in the director’s vision, and my music should serve and elevate that vision. It is about confidence, understanding each other, working together, and bringing the story to life through sound. Naatu Naatu is close to my heart, and the magical lines by lyricist Chandra Bose are what made it universal.
How has the Indian film music industry changed over the years?
Technology has transformed how music is created and presented, and listener preferences have evolved. But the essence remains the same — the power of melody, emotion, and storytelling. We must adapt to new sounds but always keep the heart of the music intact.
What is one lesson you’ve learned from the ups and downs of your career?
Stay focused and stay true to your craft. Ups and downs are a part of the journey, but they don’t define you. I have learned to work without expectations and just enjoy the process.
How is MM Keeravani at home?
Like any family person, I cherish the simple moments at home. We laugh, talk and support each other. Music is my passion, but family is my foundation.
Apart from music, what other interests do you have?
Movies. They are a constant source of inspiration for me. The stories and emotions, they fuel my creativity.
What advice would you give to aspiring composers?
Stay focused on your work. Be passionate, create music that moves you, and never set expectations. Just let your music speak.
Future projects?
I’m working on a few exciting projects right now, each in its own stage of production. I am as eager as you are for them to unfold.
Keeravani’s favourite...
Song: Impossible to choose. “Every song I create carries a unique emotion, and each one is special in its own way. It’s like asking an artist to pick their favourite painting — each song reflects a different part of my journey.”
Composer: There are many. “There are so many great composers across the world who have shaped music in their own extraordinary ways. I have immense respect for them all — each one has influenced me at different stages of my career.”
Singer: Too many to name. “The world of music is blessed with incredible talent. I’ve had the privilege of working with so many remarkable voices. Each singer brings something unique, and that diversity is what makes music so beautiful.”
Actor/actress to work with: The ones who understand my music. “Music and performance are a true partnership. The actors and actresses who connect deeply with the essence of my compositions make the collaboration truly magical. They elevate the music, and together, we create something special for the audience.”
Collaboration: Hyderabad Talkies. “The collaboration feels like a shared journey — one where passion and creativity drive us forward. I am looking forward to this mutually rewarding partnerships with Naa Tour.”