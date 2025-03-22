Popular outlets found violating food safety standards, say Telangana officials

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Food Safety Commissioner’s Task Force conducted inspections at Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur, Yashoda Dairy Products in Jeedimetla, and Shrinath Dairy Unit in Katedan, finding multiple violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

At Subbayya Gari Hotel, the officials found that the venture did not have a FSSAI licence displayed with unhygienic kitchen conditions and broken flooring and clogged drains. The food waste was not removed regularly, staff were handling food without headcaps and gloves and the used oil was not being checked for Total Polar Compounds (TPC).

Similarly, at Yashoda Dairy Products, the violations included, doors not fitted properly to prevent pests, wet and patchy flooring with stagnant water, employees handling food without gloves, food items stored on the ground instead of pallets, no pest control records, employee health records, or temperature monitoring logs.

At another hotel, Shrinath Dairy Unit, inspectors found houseflies, cockroaches, and rodent infestation and dirty walls with pan masala stains. They also found rusty racks used for storing paneer in the cold room.

Samples collected

The officials collected samples for lab analysis, and further action will be taken based on test results.