Say Haleem: Hyderabad's best spots for this delectable delight

Mohd Zubair Ali: ‘Pista gets the crown’

After tasting 27 haleems this season, I have carefully curated my list of top 10 mutton haleems of 2025. Every year, I dedicate time to explore Hyderabad’s haleem scene and this year’s lineup has some incredible highlights. Choosing the top haleem is never easy, especially after tasting 27 haleems across Hyderabad! Three stood out for their exceptional flavours, textures, and consistencies — Pista House claims the crown. Second place goes to the Grand Hotel, Abids. This one took me by surprise; from the very first spoon, I knew this haleem was special. The flavours were perfect and the texture was spot on. If you want a balanced haleem with just the right amount of richness, this place is a must-try. Then comes Bawarchi. Known for their consistently great taste, Bawarchi delivered a sensational haleem this year. It had bold flavours and an incredibly satisfying texture — a true standout.