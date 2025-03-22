Say Haleem: Hyderabad's best spots for this delectable delight
'Tis the season to tuck into haleem! Hyderabadis are craving this rich, indulgent, and savoury dish, whether it is mutton, chicken, or even vegetarian haleem. While we find ourselves caught in the delicious dilemma of where to delight our taste buds next, we turn to the city’s food bloggers, who share their list of must-try haleem spots this season.
Basith Ali: ‘Subhan’s meat-to-wheat ratio perfect’
I tried 12 haleem spots this year, including some well known haleem brands. This time, it is Subhan Bakery which steals the show among all spots, thanks to its consistency and perfect meat-to-wheat ratio. It is an authentic, no-nonsense haleem. The quality of the meat, texture, consistency and flavour was on point, with the addition of almonds as a topping elevating the dish. Most haleem brands didn’t live up to expectations this year as they have been trying to satisfy commercial demand by serving underwhelming haleem. The second and third-best spots are Sa.Ma The Indian Kitchen in Filmnagar and Kanak in Trident Hyderabad. Kanak surprised me with its presentation of the dish, which was rich and velvety. Fresh spices made the difference.
Mohd Zubair Ali: ‘Pista gets the crown’
After tasting 27 haleems this season, I have carefully curated my list of top 10 mutton haleems of 2025. Every year, I dedicate time to explore Hyderabad’s haleem scene and this year’s lineup has some incredible highlights. Choosing the top haleem is never easy, especially after tasting 27 haleems across Hyderabad! Three stood out for their exceptional flavours, textures, and consistencies — Pista House claims the crown. Second place goes to the Grand Hotel, Abids. This one took me by surprise; from the very first spoon, I knew this haleem was special. The flavours were perfect and the texture was spot on. If you want a balanced haleem with just the right amount of richness, this place is a must-try. Then comes Bawarchi. Known for their consistently great taste, Bawarchi delivered a sensational haleem this year. It had bold flavours and an incredibly satisfying texture — a true standout.
Sanika Samant: ‘Subhan’s haleem is authentic, no shosha involved’
For the last three years, my favourite haleem has been the one at Subhan Bakery. The almonds added on top give you a feeling of richness and decadence. What stands out is that they have stuck to the authenticity of the haleem without adding any ‘shosha’. I also enjoyed the hirani haleem from Lucky Restaurant in LB Nagar. The mutton haleem in Kritanagar, which is available all year round, is delightful as well. I have tried five spots and am looking forward to trying three more before the season ends.