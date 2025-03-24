Ushering in spring with Basanta Utsav

As host Moumita Pal noted, “Celebrating spring without invoking Lord Krishna is unfathomable,” little performers danced to Shri Krishna Govinda Hare Murari and charmed the crowd with their hops, skips and jumps. Then came Kharo Kharo Yamuna Ji Ro Pani Lage, a bhajan sung by three young disciples of the academy, capturing the essence of pure devotion in their voices. Another dance performance followed suit, and the ragas of Achyutam Keshavam filled the air as the students combined Bharatanatyam steps with contemporary beats, immersing both themselves and the audience in the music. The Rabindra Sangeet Neel Digante was also played as the students danced along, bringing the poetry of spring to life.

Then, professional belly dancer Akash Kamble performed a semi-classical Kathak fusion against the backdrop of the Bollywood song Soja Zara, his smile never faltering as he mesmerised the audience with his embodiment of both mother and son in this lori. Sindhuri Nimmisetty, a disciple of Guru Yamini Kalluri, graced the stage next, presenting a Kuchipudi performance on Vempati Chinna Satyam’s Krishna Shabdam. Her movements spoke for her as she told the story of a young maiden’s love for Krishna, never missing a beat throughout the entire rendition. The last of the guest performances was a soulful composition in Raag Alhaiya Bilawal by Srinjoy Adhikari, a 12-year-old pupil of Guruji Sangmesh Swamy. He effortlessly rendered every note in the arrangement and stole the hearts of the viewers.