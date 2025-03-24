Woman jumps off moving train to escape rape attempt near Hyderabad, suffers serious injuries

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman jumped from a moving train after a 25-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape her, resulting in severe bleeding injuries.

The incident occurred on March 22, Saturday, at approximately 8:15 pm near Kompally. Due to the severity of her injuries, she filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) the following day.

According to the GRP, the victim is a private employee in Hyderabad and a native of Ananthapur District in Andhra Pradesh . She stated that on March 22, at 3 pm, she traveled from Medchal to Secunderabad to repair her mobile phone display. After completing the repair, she went to Secunderabad Railway Station, purchased a general ticket to Medchal, and boarded a MMTS train in the ladies' coach at 7:15 pm.

The victim reported the police that during the journey, at around 8:15 pm, two female passengers exited the train at Alwal Railway Station. The victim alleged that an unknown male, approximately 25 years old, thin, and dark-skinned, approached her and demanded sexual favors. Despite her refusal, he attempted to force himself on her. To escape, she jumped from the moving train, sustaining severe bleeding injuries to her head, chin, right hand, and waist.

Passersby called an ambulance, and she was taken to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad for treatment. The victim informed the police that she would be able to identify the assailant if she saw him again.

This case is reminiscent of Soumya murder case in Kerala wherein a 23-year-old saleswoman Soumya was raped and murdered by a habitual offender Govindasamy aboard the Ernakulam-Shoranur train on February 1, 2011.

Similarly, a 36-year-old pregnant woman was pushed out of a moving train on February 6, 2025 by a history-sheeter when she resisted an attempt to sexually assault her. She later suffered miscarriage.