A life of grace, rhythm & resilience

What was the theme of your presentation at ‘Kala Utsav 2025’, and what inspired it?

Suta is my production, told from King Himavan’s perspective, Parvati’s father. I first presented it online during the pandemic and have since staged it multiple times. It follows the Margam format of Bharatanatyam, the most traditional and ancient way of presenting it, ensuring the storyline flows with the compositions. The production has four parts, starting with Shabdam, which shows King Himavan’s strength and sorrow of not having a child. His prayers are answered when Parvati, Sati’s reincarnation, is born, leading to his realisation of her divinity.