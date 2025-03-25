ANHA brings the K-Beauty revolution to Hyderabad

Anusha and Harika began tossing business ideas because they weren’t sure where they’d land, but they always knew beauty was their calling. “We didn’t want just another salon; it had to be something Hyderabad hadn’t seen before,” Anusha says. Their travels through Bangkok and Vietnam sparked inspiration, but one question lingered — what exactly would they create? They soon realised that the answer was hidden in the details of their journey.

The ever-expanding world of Korean hair and skincare gave them the answer they were looking for — a beauty sector that was both unique and new to Hyderabad. “One day, I randomly came across a Korean hair and skincare reel on Instagram and sent it to Anusha, and we both immediately knew — this was it. It just felt right. We were drawn to their beauty culture, lifestyle, and self-care routines — it was so appealing,” Harika shares.