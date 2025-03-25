Anup Jalota: Music is for the soul

His effortlessly beautiful bhajans and movie songs have soothed the senses of multiple generations. Indeed, there is something magical about Anup Jalota’s god-gifted voice — whether you hear his Aisi Lagi Lagan, in praise of Lord Krishna, or Solah Baras Ki Baali Umar from the movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye (starring Kamal Haasan), you feel an unparalleled sense of calm. The veteran musician performed at Season 6 of Jhankar at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bashirbagh. Organised by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation, Hyderabad, the event was absolutely mesmerising. Anup Jalota spoke to CE about his journey, his stint on Bigg Boss 12, and more.

Excerpts

What are your thoughts on the Hyderabadi audience?

Oh, a very classy audience! With their knowledge of Urdu, they enjoy my ghazals. At the same time, they also love my bhajans, like Aisi Lagi Lagan. They also groove to evergreen film songs…so really, the taste of the audience here is very good.

Everyone calls you Bhajan Samraat — usually, those who sing bhajans rarely dabble in film songs or reality TV shows like Bigg Boss. What makes you so versatile?

The world is beautiful, and every aspect of it has its own flavour, so one must have a bite of everything, be it various genres of music or reality TV shows. Bigg Boss 12 was so enjoyable…it was like a paid holiday for me! (laughs)

Even when it comes to bhajans, I sing not just for the older generations but also for the youth. You see, people often think that bhajans make for a very dry subject, but that isn’t true. I mean, you are singing for Lord Krishna, Radha, and other gods — isn’t that incredibly versatile? It is up to the musician to render it well; if it is very traditional, it will satisfy the elderly. But I sing in such a way that it appeals to even youngsters.

What makes your bhajan-singing style different from the bhajans sung by others?

Well, like any good song, it involves some good masala, which essentially means a catchy rhythm, good lyrics, and a nice composition. Most importantly, I sing my bhajans with life. If sung with dullness, it is not going to work.