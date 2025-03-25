Ex-sarpanch helpless in village she developed

KAMAREDDY: K Balarajavva, the former sarpanch of Kannapur village in Kamareddy district, is now suffering from severe depression and financial difficulties.

Located nine km away from Kamareddy town, Kannapur village has a population of 1,800. Balarajavva served as sarpanch from 2006 to 2011, earning praise for her dedicated service. She even sold her own land to fund digging of borewells for the village, leaving a lasting impact on the community. Though she spent whatever little she had, Balarajavva did not submit bills to the authorities concerned to claim refund of the money she had spent on various development works.

Tragedy struck her in 2015 when she lost her husband and younger daughter. Now 55, she lives with her elder daughter in Sadashivanagar. However, her mental state has deteriorated, and she wanders between the old gram panchayat office, a hut near the Alluri Seetharama Raju statue, and the Bugga Rameshwar temple in Maddikunta.

Rajanarsu, a former sarpanch, told TNIE that despite villagers’ willingness to help, Balarajavva refuses to stay in one place. “After losing her family, she had no support. The `2,000 monthly social security pension is her only income,” he said.

The village remembers her contributions, but her current plight warrants health and financial support from those whom she once served.