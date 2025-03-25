Food cops find roaches in Hyderabad's Mandi Town restaurant

HYDERABAD: The task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety uncovered severe hygiene violations at three Mandi restaurants in Hyderabad.

At Mandi Town, Khairatabad, inspectors found live cockroaches, an unclean refrigerator with meat waste and blood spillage and a contaminated drinking water tank.

Raw meat was stored in unhygienic conditions and pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records and FoSTaC certificates were missing. The FSSAI licence was not displayed, flooring was patchy, food waste was littered and synthetic food colours were discarded.

At Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen, Banjara Hills, food handlers lacked FoSTaC training and the kitchen had sooty ceilings, greasy chimneys and unclean exhausts. Iron knives were used, vegetables were found spoiled and food articles were stored on the ground without proper spacing.

At Mandi King Royale, Khairatabad, refrigerators were unhygienic with broken shelves, and water droplets from defrosting fell onto uncovered food. Pest control records, water analysis reports and health certificates were missing.

Clogged drains, greasy chimneys and rusty iron knives were observed. Raw and semi-cooked food was stored together, increasing contamination risks, the team found.