From Hollywood to Bollywood: Lauren Gottlieb’s Journey of Passion and Purpose

She is an amazing dancer, a talented actor and a powerhouse of energy, who has won the hearts of billions of people with her incredible moves. Lauren Gottlieb is currently on her India tour and recently made a stop in Hyderabad for an exciting workshop at Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness studio. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she spoke about her journey, her love for dance, and what’s next for her.

Excerpts

How are you feeling, and how do you like Hyderabad so far?

I just wrapped up a two-hour dance class in Hyderabad after teaching in Bengaluru. The day before, I was in Dubai for two classes, followed by two more last night. I’m definitely feeling a bit tired, but I love what I do. The moment I see everyone’s smiling faces, all the fatigue disappears, and I give my best. I haven’t explored Hyderabad yet, but I’m excited to check out some places and try the local food soon. The workshop was amazing, but Hyderabad’s summer heat has me sweating! (laughs)

Having spent so long in the industry, how did your journey begin?

That depends on which industry we’re talking about! (laughs) I grew up in the US and started my career in Hollywood before transitioning to Bollywood. I was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, later becoming an all-star and performing with Mariah Carey, Shakira, and Rihanna. I also worked in films like Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and even gave Tom Cruise private dance lessons.

One night, after losing the lead role in Step Up 4, I received an email from Remo D’Souza, who was a fan of mine from SYTYCD. He offered me a role in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. It felt like a calling, so I took a leap of faith and came to India. It was such a different world from the US, but I felt like I was meant to be here — to learn, grow, and experience something new. And once I arrived, I just couldn’t leave — it was too good and too much fun!