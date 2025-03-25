From Hollywood to Bollywood: Lauren Gottlieb’s Journey of Passion and Purpose

She is an amazing dancer, a talented actor and a powerhouse of energy, who has won the hearts of billions of people with her incredible moves. Lauren Gottlieb is currently on her India tour and recently made a stop in Hyderabad for an exciting workshop at Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness studio. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she spoke about her journey, her love for dance, and what’s next for her.
Excerpts
How are you feeling, and how do you like Hyderabad so far?
I just wrapped up a two-hour dance class in Hyderabad after teaching in Bengaluru. The day before, I was in Dubai for two classes, followed by two more last night. I’m definitely feeling a bit tired, but I love what I do. The moment I see everyone’s smiling faces, all the fatigue disappears, and I give my best. I haven’t explored Hyderabad yet, but I’m excited to check out some places and try the local food soon. The workshop was amazing, but Hyderabad’s summer heat has me sweating! (laughs)
Having spent so long in the industry, how did your journey begin?
That depends on which industry we’re talking about! (laughs) I grew up in the US and started my career in Hollywood before transitioning to Bollywood. I was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, later becoming an all-star and performing with Mariah Carey, Shakira, and Rihanna. I also worked in films like Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and even gave Tom Cruise private dance lessons.
One night, after losing the lead role in Step Up 4, I received an email from Remo D’Souza, who was a fan of mine from SYTYCD. He offered me a role in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. It felt like a calling, so I took a leap of faith and came to India. It was such a different world from the US, but I felt like I was meant to be here — to learn, grow, and experience something new. And once I arrived, I just couldn’t leave — it was too good and too much fun!
How was your experience working with Remo D’Souza and Prabhudeva?
Oh my God, they are amazing — literally the best. They are the epitome of dance in India, like gods. It’s always such a blast working with them. Funny enough, the last time I was in Hyderabad was in 2013 to promote ABCD, and Prabhudeva was with us then too.
What challenges have you faced, and how did you overcome them?
There were quite a few — some life threw at me, and some I brought upon myself while growing and learning. One of the hardest things was feeling far from my family. Watching them age through videos made me realise I didn’t want to look back with regret. So, I decided to move back and spend time with them.
At the same time, I was searching for a life partner, wondering where he could be. Turns out, he was in London! (laughs) I’ve always felt like a global citizen — travelling, experiencing new cultures, and meeting people is what I love most.
Do you have a special routine before a hectic dance class?
Oh man, I don’t know if this is good or bad, but I should honestly be sponsored by Red Bull! (laughs) Two Red Bulls, and I’m good to go, giving my all.
Workshops are something I’ve always wanted to do. Years ago, touring for workshops wasn’t really a thing, but I kept saying I’d figure it out. India has given me so much, and I wanted to give back. Now, touring the US and India has been incredible. After my workshops, I always take time for hugs, photos, and conversations because I know how important it is to feel seen and heard. Dance is about passion, hard work, and pushing through the blood, sweat, and tears — and I hope to sprinkle that energy all around the world.
You’ve experienced both American and Indian dance scenes. How would you compare them in terms of style, creativity, and audience energy? What’s unique about Indian dance that you love?
The most incredible thing about Indian dancers is that most of them are self-taught! I remember my first day on ABCD — I saw these insanely talented dancers and asked where they trained. Their response? “I just dance.” It blew my mind! Some of the best dancers here have never had formal training.
In the US, parents enroll kids in dance classes from a young age, even for basic movement training. The American style is more structured and sharp, whereas in India, it’s all about groove, mood, and raw authenticity — which I absolutely love.