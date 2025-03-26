Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Storytelling is at the heart of everything I do

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the acclaimed director and writer, needs no introduction. With films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, Tarla, and many more, she has made a significant impact on the film industry. Known for her remarkable storytelling, she brings thought-provoking narratives to the screen. As she joins the second edition of BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival in the city as a jury member, we catch up with her to discuss her journey, the festival, and much more.
How does it feel to be a part of the Red Lorry Film Festival?
Celebrating cinema is always wonderful, and I find film festivals to be an incredible learning ground for cinema enthusiasts. I am happy to be part of Red Lorry, and I truly commend what they have put together.
What kind of movies were on your favourites list?
Watching The Girl with the Needle, Se7en, and Ghatak on the big screen is something I truly cherish.
How do you see the evolution of films since the time you started?
The essence of filmmaking remains the same—it’s driven by passion. However, marketing and risk mitigation have become more critical today. India is a land of infinite stories and storytellers, so there is never a shortage of inspiration.
Did you always want to be a part of films?
Absolutely! I started in advertising and soon transitioned into feature films. There has been no looking back since. Both advertising and films are forms of storytelling, and as a company, we continue to engage in both. The thrill of telling stories keeps me going.
If given a choice, would you prefer being a director or a writer?
I would always choose to be a writer-director. I also enjoy producing stories that I believe in. Writing holds the story together, while direction brings it to life on screen. I wouldn’t want to let go of either role.
What inspires you to direct, write, or produce films?
Everything around me! Inspiration can come from the most unexpected places. That’s why I make it a point to travel, read, observe, and meet people from diverse backgrounds. I have a deep interest in design, textiles, architecture, photography, archaeology, and anthropology. Setting aside time for these interests helps me grow creatively and discover new storytelling possibilities.
What keeps you motivated?
The constant drive to improve. Motivation should come from within. After completing a film or even a book, I take time to reflect on what worked, what didn’t, and what I can do differently next time. It’s a therapeutic process and helps in evolving as a storyteller.
If you had to pick a favourite film from your body of work, which one would it be?
I hold all my films dearly. Each one has been a unique and enriching experience, so I wouldn’t be able to choose just one.
What message would you like to share with budding writers and directors?
Never give up. Trust your instincts and stay persistent. Use film festivals as a platform to watch and learn, and more importantly, network with like-minded individuals. Engage in discussions, share your thoughts, and collaborate — you never know when an idea might turn into something magical.