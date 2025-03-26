Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Storytelling is at the heart of everything I do

How does it feel to be a part of the Red Lorry Film Festival?

Celebrating cinema is always wonderful, and I find film festivals to be an incredible learning ground for cinema enthusiasts. I am happy to be part of Red Lorry, and I truly commend what they have put together.

What kind of movies were on your favourites list?

Watching The Girl with the Needle, Se7en, and Ghatak on the big screen is something I truly cherish.