GHMC, HYDRAA form committees for fire safety, monsoon preparedness

HYDERABAD: To address fire accidents during summer and mitigate flood risks in the rainy season, the GHMC and the HYDRAA have decided to form committees in coordination with the Fire department. These committees will focus on fire safety measures, while separate teams with officials from the Traffic Police, HYDRAA and GHMC will be established in different regions to manage traffic during the monsoon season.

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath held a coordination meeting on Tuesday to discuss the monsoon action plan, fire safety, nala desilting and other safety measures. Officials stressed the need for regular committee meetings to assess fire-prone areas, conduct inspections and ensure compliance with safety regulations in commercial and residential areas.

Ilambarithi and Ranganath stressed that preventing fire accidents and floods requires accountability at all levels. Inspections will be carried out in high-risk areas and residents will be alerted. The enforcement of regulations will be monitored to ensure adherence, they said.

Ilambarithi directed officials to prepare a monsoon action plan to minimise public inconvenience. Special attention should be given to 141 identified water stagnation points in the city, to find long-term solutions for waterlogging, he said. Desilting of nalas in low-lying areas is to be completed before the monsoon, with engineering officials instructed to expedite the tender process.

The meeting also highlighted the need for interdepartmental coordination to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety. The Met department was asked to issue ward-wise warnings during adverse weather conditions.