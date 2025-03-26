Hyderabad: Constable injured after biker attacks him with beer bottle in Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: A police constable was attacked with a beer bottle and nearly stabbed during patrolling duty in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

The victim, Mandapuram Srikanth, is a constable at Banjara Hills police station, while the accused was identified as Waseem Ahmed.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Omega Hospital in MLA Colony around 10.30 am when Srikanth was patrolling on his two-wheeler. Due to traffic congestion, a four-wheeler grazed a Royal Enfield motorcycle while stopping. The motorcycle rider became furious and began shouting at the car driver.

Srikanth intervened and asked the rider to calm down, explaining that the incident was unintentional. However, the rider started abusing him using vulgar language. When Srikanth informed him that he was a police constable, the accused continued using abusive language. Upon being asked to come to the police station, the accused threatened him and tried to flee.

Suddenly, he picked up a beer bottle lying on the road, smashed it and attacked the constable, hitting him on the head with the sharp edge, causing a bleeding injury. He then attempted to stab the constable in the stomach with the broken bottle, but Srikanth blocked the attack with his hands, sustaining injuries to his hand and nose.

The police have registered a case under Sections 126(2), 109, 121(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).