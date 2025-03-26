Misophonia: Hidden struggle with noise

For some, the sound of a pen clicking or someone chewing with their mouth wide open is just an annoyance. For others, it’s unbearable — an instant trigger for anger, anxiety, or even panic. This is misophonia, a condition that affects nearly 15 to 20 percent of people in India. Yet, it remains largely unrecognised.
“Misophonia is an intolerance to certain sounds, triggering emotional, behavioural, and psychological reactions beyond mere annoyance. It’s an intense, involuntary reaction. The person doesn’t just find the sound irritating — they feel overwhelmed, distressed, or even enraged,” says Dr Radhika Acharya, consultant clinical/rehabilitation psychologist at Deccan and Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad.
The condition often appears in adolescence but can develop at any point in life. “I’ve seen it affecting marriages, friendships, and even professional relationships. I have a client in the US who can’t stand the sound of her husband chewing. She gets furious, he feels attacked — it’s driving a wedge between them,” she explains. It’s not stubbornness or overreaction, she stresses, explaining that the brain of a person with misophonia perceives the sound as a threat, triggering a fight-or-flight response.
Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, describes it as an extreme form of auditory sensitivity. “Think of how some people can’t tolerate bright lights — that’s photosensitivity. This is the same, but with sounds, which is radiosensitivity. Take, for instance, a ticking clock or someone drumming their fingers — what is background noise to others can feel unbearable to those with misophonia,” she explains.
The most common triggers include chewing, slurping, clicking pens, tapping, or even breathing sounds. “I’ve had patients tell me they feel an uncontrollable urge to leave the room or even lash out — it’s not a choice people make, it’s a reaction,” says Dr Rashmi.
There’s also a strong link with other conditions. “Anxiety disorder, neurotic symptoms, episodes of rage, panic attacks, heightened fear, emotional distress, or cognitive disorders — during any of these, sound stressors become more,” says Dr Rashmi.
Everything is a challenge for a person dealing with misophonia, right from getting anxious to people treating you differently. But there are ways to manage it, and family plays a major role. “Awareness among family members is crucial, and their support is key — rather than playing a blame-game, they should understand the severity, help manage the distress, and seek professional help if needed. They should also recognise that the person’s reactions stem from real struggles, not an intent to harm or demean,” says Acharya.
Dr Rashmi also emphasises the role of support, expressing, “Family and friends can help by being more civil about it. Awareness, sensitivity, and a little mindfulness can make a difference in supporting loved ones.”
When everyday sounds feel overwhelming, a little mindfulness — practiced by those with misophonia as well as those around them — can make a world of difference, creating a more understanding and supportive space.