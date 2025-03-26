Misophonia: Hidden struggle with noise

The most common triggers include chewing, slurping, clicking pens, tapping, or even breathing sounds. “I’ve had patients tell me they feel an uncontrollable urge to leave the room or even lash out — it’s not a choice people make, it’s a reaction,” says Dr Rashmi.

There’s also a strong link with other conditions. “Anxiety disorder, neurotic symptoms, episodes of rage, panic attacks, heightened fear, emotional distress, or cognitive disorders — during any of these, sound stressors become more,” says Dr Rashmi.

Everything is a challenge for a person dealing with misophonia, right from getting anxious to people treating you differently. But there are ways to manage it, and family plays a major role. “Awareness among family members is crucial, and their support is key — rather than playing a blame-game, they should understand the severity, help manage the distress, and seek professional help if needed. They should also recognise that the person’s reactions stem from real struggles, not an intent to harm or demean,” says Acharya.