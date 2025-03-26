Ortho-K: Braces for your eyes

You know the feeling all too well — stepping out in winter with misty glasses, struggling to drive in the rain, or dealing with splashes of water in your eye that ruin your vision. If you (or your friends) wear glasses or contact lenses all day, you’ve probably had those ‘the struggle is real’ moments. But what if we told you there’s a way to ditch spectacles and lenses temporarily and enjoy crystal-clear vision all day — just like anyone with perfect eyesight? Sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s real as can be, and is called Orthokeratology, or simply Ortho-K.
What is Ortho-K?
Dr Deepthi Mehta, consultant eye specialist at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, explains, “Orthokeratology (Ortho-K) is a non-surgical way to correct vision using special contact lenses worn overnight. These lenses gently reshape the cornea, allowing clear vision during the day — without glasses or daytime contacts.”
Kiranmayi, consultant optometrist, LV Prasad Eye Institute, The Bausch & Lomb Contact Lens Centre, elaborates on the term ‘Orthokeratology’, saying, “It is a combination of three terms — ‘ortho’, which means straight or correct, ‘kerato’, which refers to the cornea, and ‘ology’, which means the study or knowledge. The invention of these lenses began in the 1960s, and the first lens was designed in 1962 by Dr George Jessen. The goal of orthokeratology is to alter the shape of the cornea to improve vision.”
Digging into the history a little more, she says, “In the early days of orthokeratology, particularly between the 1960s and 1980s, the technology was not as advanced due to limitations in materials and lens design. The lenses did not fit as well, and the optical power of the lenses was not as effective. As a result, the success rate was relatively low. However, with advancements in lens materials, design, and technology, orthokeratology has become much more effective and widely used today.”
How do they work?
Kiranmayi points out that these lenses are designed using reverse geometry, which means they are intentionally shaped differently than the natural curvature of the cornea. “Normally, the cornea is steep at the centre and flatter at the periphery. Ortho-K lenses have a flatter central design, which, when worn, exert gentle pressure on the cornea. This pressure flattens the central cornea and helps it reshape, improving vision temporarily, so that the wearer can see clearly without glasses or contact lenses during the day,” she notes.
Pros and cons of Ortho-K
Dr Anubha Rathi, consultant ophthalmologist LVPEI and refractive surgeon, highlights, “Orthokeratology is effective for correcting several vision conditions, including myopia (nearsightedness), hypermetropia (farsightedness), astigmatism, and presbyopia (age-related difficulty focusing). Individuals with refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism are prescribed lenses by different companies, as each company offers a different power range of correction.”
Like any other solution, this one has its own disadvantages as well. Dr Deepthi explains, “Ortho-K requires strict hygiene to avoid infections. The results are temporary, meaning you must wear the lenses consistently. Some people take time to adjust to wearing them at night, and they may not work well for those with very high prescriptions. Ortho-K is also more expensive than regular contacts or glasses and is usually not covered by insurance.”
Why don’t doctors recommend it more often?
Dr Deepthi breaks it down for us, revealing, “We don’t widely recommend Ortho-K because it requires specialised training and careful, patient management. Plus, there’s a higher risk of infections since the lenses are worn overnight. Cost is another factor — many find it easier to stick with glasses, soft contacts, or even LASIK for long-term vision correction.”
Should you try Ortho-K?
Orthokeratology lenses can generally be used by individuals aged between six and 60 years, advises Kiranmayi, suggesting, “The decision to prescribe these lenses depends on the specific condition of the individual, taking into account both their ocular and systemic health. If there are no contraindications, such as dry eye, keratoconus, or residual refractive errors after previous surgery, the lenses can be prescribed. However, certain conditions like uncontrolled diabetes, autoimmune disorders, pregnancy, or breastfeeding are considered contraindications.”