Ortho-K: Braces for your eyes

Kiranmayi, consultant optometrist, LV Prasad Eye Institute, The Bausch & Lomb Contact Lens Centre, elaborates on the term ‘Orthokeratology’, saying, “It is a combination of three terms — ‘ortho’, which means straight or correct, ‘kerato’, which refers to the cornea, and ‘ology’, which means the study or knowledge. The invention of these lenses began in the 1960s, and the first lens was designed in 1962 by Dr George Jessen. The goal of orthokeratology is to alter the shape of the cornea to improve vision.”

Digging into the history a little more, she says, “In the early days of orthokeratology, particularly between the 1960s and 1980s, the technology was not as advanced due to limitations in materials and lens design. The lenses did not fit as well, and the optical power of the lenses was not as effective. As a result, the success rate was relatively low. However, with advancements in lens materials, design, and technology, orthokeratology has become much more effective and widely used today.”

How do they work?

Kiranmayi points out that these lenses are designed using reverse geometry, which means they are intentionally shaped differently than the natural curvature of the cornea. “Normally, the cornea is steep at the centre and flatter at the periphery. Ortho-K lenses have a flatter central design, which, when worn, exert gentle pressure on the cornea. This pressure flattens the central cornea and helps it reshape, improving vision temporarily, so that the wearer can see clearly without glasses or contact lenses during the day,” she notes.