Recovery from strokes made easy

Dr Gaurav said, “Hyderabad is known for its rehabilitation hospitals, with 25 to 30 such hospitals in the city. But they are not properly equipped. What we are doing is strengthening our forces by getting doctors who are trained to aid in recovery and rehabilitation. These doctors, called physical medicine and rehab specialists, are not therapists but are doctors who have done their MD.”

He added that these doctors are trained to treat patients with strokes, spinal injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and head injuries. The doctor guides the team on which part of the body needs which type of therapy, such as speech therapy for speech-related issues, physiotherapy for strengthening the limbs, and cognitive therapy for rewiring the brain.