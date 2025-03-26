Sapan Verma brings laughter and life stories to stage

From turning 35 to embracing fatherhood, his new material is packed with sharp, relatable humour. Sapan Verma is all set to bring his latest stand-up show, Lower Back Pain, to Hyderabad on March 30 at The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli. Ahead of the show, he chats with CE about his journey into comedy, his love for Hyderabad, and why live stand-up deserves more attention.
Can you tell us about your upcoming show in Hyderabad and what you anticipate from the audience?
I’ve been working on my new show, Lower Back Pain, for the past year. I turned 35, became a father, and had some big life changes — so this show is about getting older, maturing, and, of course, back pain. I’ve been testing it in Mumbai for months and started my tour in December, but I’m taking it slow — just two or three cities a month since I have a baby now. It’s a clean, mostly English show with bits on travel, food, and ageing. Gen Z audiences seem to enjoy it too! Excited to bring it to Hyderabad!
What is your favourite memory from Hyderabad?
Hyderabad has always been special to me. I’ve had some of my best shows here, and I’m not just saying that. I think I sell better down south, maybe because I perform more in English. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are my favourite cities — tickets always sell well, and the audience is amazing. My elder brother lived here for years, so it always felt like home. I’ve performed all over, from Jubilee Hills to the Financial District. I always make sure venues are accessible. And every time I’m in Hyderabad, I love to eat at Chutneys and I love South Indian food!
What inspired you to pursue stand-up comedy as a career?
I started stand-up in 2011, a year after graduating from college in Mumbai. Back then, it wasn’t a full-time profession. I was already writing comedy scripts for TV channels and award shows like Filmfare and IIFA for Shah Rukh Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana. When I saw stand-up picking up with Sorabh Pant, Tanmay Bhat, and Rohan Joshi in Mumbai, I found it fun. Sorabh Pant, who I spoke to, told me since I already write comedy, why not perform? He pushed me into it. I started for fun, and honestly, even now, it’s still just fun — I do other stuff too.
Having spent years in comedy, what challenges have you faced, and how did you overcome them?
Every day comes with its own set of challenges, right? Things keep changing — the scene, the audience, the platforms. Since I’ve been doing this for a while, my challenges now are different from someone just starting. The main thing is constantly reinventing myself — making each show better and more exciting. Earlier, YouTube and stand-up were big; now, it’s all about Instagram reels. But the real challenge is converting online viewers into ticket-buying audiences. Millions may watch you on reels, but will they pay, travel, and spend time watching you live? That’s the tough part, and it’s a challenge for many comedians today.
Do you have any pre-show rituals, maybe something unusual or unique, before going on stage?
I don’t have a set ritual before a performance, but I just like to keep the daylight. If I’m travelling to Hyderabad, I make sure to take a nap, maybe an hour, or do some light stretching to feel active. I avoid heavy lunches since I have to perform for one and a half hours and stop eating or drinking an hour before the show to stay fresh. On show days, I don’t do too much work — no meetings, no heavy writing. I just chill, watch TV, go for a walk, and keep it easy so I feel relaxed on stage.
Top three favourite stand-up comedians?
It’s hard to pick just one comedian because, thanks to Netflix, YouTube, and Instagram, there’s always someone new coming up every month. My answer keeps changing!
Recently, I liked Ali Wong’s Netflix special — she might’ve even gotten a Golden Globe nomination for it. John Mulaney’s Baby J and Chris Rock’s Tambourine were great too. I also keep watching friends — Urooj Ashfaq is putting her Edinburgh-winning show on YouTube, Sahil Shah is releasing his special, and Kanan Gill’s new show is amazing. Honestly, there’s so much exciting stuff happening, and if you ask me next week, I’ll probably have a different favourite!
So what’s your take on the comedy scene in Hyderabad?
Honestly, I don’t think Hyderabad has a big comedy scene yet, which is surprising because there’s a great audience for it. There are only a handful of comedians I know, like Rohit Swain and Rajasekhar Mamidanna. I don’t think there’s a dedicated comedy club where stand-up happens every night — just venues you can rent for shows. But the potential is huge! Hyderabad is an IT and corporate hub with great colleges like BITS, IIIT-H, and ISB. I’ve performed at ISB too. With time, I feel the comedy scene here will grow, and get better.
Do you ever deal with writer’s block?
Yeah, it happens all the time. The only way to deal with it is to push through. When I’m not feeling inspired, I take a break — watch movies, stand up, or read (though I don’t read as much as I should; four books are on my table right now). My simple philosophy is — if you can’t create art, consume it. Watching, reading, listening to podcasts, or even taking a walk helps. Writing is a process — you just have to keep going. Some days, nothing comes, but if you keep at it, eventually, the words will flow. Just trust the process.
Any message for your fans?
To all my fans — buy a ticket and come to my show! But more than that, I’d say, go watch live stand-up comedy and support the art because it doesn’t get enough attention. Even in Hyderabad, don’t just watch the top comedians from Delhi and Mumbai — support local comedians and go to open mics. That’s how the comedy scene and culture grow. A live show experience is unmatchable — you won’t enjoy a YouTube video as much. If you love watching comedy online, I guarantee you’ll love it live. It’s a great way to spend time, a fun date night idea, and always entertaining!