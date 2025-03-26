Sapan Verma brings laughter and life stories to stage

From turning 35 to embracing fatherhood, his new material is packed with sharp, relatable humour. Sapan Verma is all set to bring his latest stand-up show, Lower Back Pain, to Hyderabad on March 30 at The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli. Ahead of the show, he chats with CE about his journey into comedy, his love for Hyderabad, and why live stand-up deserves more attention.

Excerpts

Can you tell us about your upcoming show in Hyderabad and what you anticipate from the audience?

I’ve been working on my new show, Lower Back Pain, for the past year. I turned 35, became a father, and had some big life changes — so this show is about getting older, maturing, and, of course, back pain. I’ve been testing it in Mumbai for months and started my tour in December, but I’m taking it slow — just two or three cities a month since I have a baby now. It’s a clean, mostly English show with bits on travel, food, and ageing. Gen Z audiences seem to enjoy it too! Excited to bring it to Hyderabad!

What is your favourite memory from Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has always been special to me. I’ve had some of my best shows here, and I’m not just saying that. I think I sell better down south, maybe because I perform more in English. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are my favourite cities — tickets always sell well, and the audience is amazing. My elder brother lived here for years, so it always felt like home. I’ve performed all over, from Jubilee Hills to the Financial District. I always make sure venues are accessible. And every time I’m in Hyderabad, I love to eat at Chutneys and I love South Indian food!

What inspired you to pursue stand-up comedy as a career?

I started stand-up in 2011, a year after graduating from college in Mumbai. Back then, it wasn’t a full-time profession. I was already writing comedy scripts for TV channels and award shows like Filmfare and IIFA for Shah Rukh Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana. When I saw stand-up picking up with Sorabh Pant, Tanmay Bhat, and Rohan Joshi in Mumbai, I found it fun. Sorabh Pant, who I spoke to, told me since I already write comedy, why not perform? He pushed me into it. I started for fun, and honestly, even now, it’s still just fun — I do other stuff too.

Having spent years in comedy, what challenges have you faced, and how did you overcome them?

Every day comes with its own set of challenges, right? Things keep changing — the scene, the audience, the platforms. Since I’ve been doing this for a while, my challenges now are different from someone just starting. The main thing is constantly reinventing myself — making each show better and more exciting. Earlier, YouTube and stand-up were big; now, it’s all about Instagram reels. But the real challenge is converting online viewers into ticket-buying audiences. Millions may watch you on reels, but will they pay, travel, and spend time watching you live? That’s the tough part, and it’s a challenge for many comedians today.