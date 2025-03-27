2,783 items seized in raid on Amazon warehouse in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials raided on Tuesday an Amazon warehouse in Airport City, Shamshabad, over alleged violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016, and seized 2,783 consumer goods — including 150 smartwatches, 15 electric water heaters and 30 CCTV cameras — estimated to be worth over Rs 50 lakh.

The officials with the Hyderabad branch of BIS found that the seized items, which also included toys and steel water bottles, were stored for sale without the mandatory BIS certification.

This constitutes a clear violation of Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016, which prohibits the sale, storage, or distribution of goods covered under Quality Control Orders (QCOs) without proper BIS certification, a release said, adding that the Act prescribes penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence, and at least Rs 5 lakh for subsequent offences, which may extend to 10 times the value of the goods. This offence is cognisable in nature, and BIS will initiate legal proceedings against the violators.

So far, 769 products have been brought under mandatory compliance under the BIS Act, 2016. As a result, no one can manufacture, import, sell, or exhibit a product covered under QCOs without a BIS licence. The Act also provides punitive measures for violations.