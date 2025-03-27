Army chief presented two books on soldiers’ lives in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi was presented with two distinguished books—Shooting Straight and The Army in Me — on Wednesday.

“Shooting Straight” was written by Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) and “The Army in Me” by Colonel Bhupinder Singh Chib.

“Shooting Straight” is a compelling biography of Lieutenant General Rostum K Nanavatty, a distinguished officer renowned for his exemplary leadership and strategic acumen.

“The Army in Me” is a personal memoir by Colonel Bhupinder Singh Chib that delves into the values, discipline, and experiences that define a soldier’s life.