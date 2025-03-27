Army chief presented two books on soldiers’ lives in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi was presented with two distinguished books—Shooting Straight and The Army in Me — on Wednesday.
“Shooting Straight” was written by Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) and “The Army in Me” by Colonel Bhupinder Singh Chib.
“Shooting Straight” is a compelling biography of Lieutenant General Rostum K Nanavatty, a distinguished officer renowned for his exemplary leadership and strategic acumen.
“The Army in Me” is a personal memoir by Colonel Bhupinder Singh Chib that delves into the values, discipline, and experiences that define a soldier’s life.
Speaking on the occasion, General Upendra Dwivedi appreciated the literary contributions, highlighting their significance in preserving the ethos of the armed forces.
“These books are not just narratives; they are testaments to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces. They will serve as guiding beacons for future generations of warriors, instilling in them the principles of leadership, sacrifice, and dedication to duty.”
At another event, General Upendra Dwivedi conferred the Veterans Achievers Award upon four distinguished veterans in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.
The award recipients, Lieutenant Colonel Rajiv Sisaudia (Retd), Major G Shiva Kiran (Retd), Captain Bandi Venu (Retd), and Naik Lingala Jagan Reddy (Retd), have demonstrated exceptional commitment to social service and nation-building beyond their military careers.
Speaking on the occasion, General Upendra Dwivedi lauded the awardees for their tireless contributions.