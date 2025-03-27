Bird’s Eye View: A celebration of artistic innovation

In her acrylic painting Save the Soil, Saraswathi Lingampally conveys the importance of taking care of nature and the environment by combining mythology and modernity. Lord Krishna sits beneath a tree, with a sapling on his right palm as his left palm grazes the soil. Beside him is a contemporary watering can. “I have painted the can with the many faces of Lord Krishna. The reason I haven’t given many ornaments to Krishna is because I want this image to connect with the common person,” the artist explains.

Artist and founder of Banyan Hearts Studio Chippa Sudhakar, said, "This exhibition aims to raise essential funds that will enable Banyan Hearts Studio to sustain its mission of supporting emerging artistic talent and offering a vibrant platform for contemporary artists to showcase their work. As older artists, it is our responsibility to support the upcoming talents — they will take art forward.”

For attendees, the exhibition was a chance to step away from the burdens of daily life and soak in masterful art. Vydika Rao, founder of Oon Studio, took a little break from work to gaze at the art. “While some of the artworks have earthy and sombre tones, others play with bright colour palettes. Some made me feel a sense of peace, while others made me introspect deeply. On the whole, this is a wonderful exhibit,” she notes.