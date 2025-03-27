Bird’s Eye View: A celebration of artistic innovation
The world we live in today is hardly the definition of ‘peaceful’ — as harsh as this may sound, it is the reality in every way. Wars, confusion, and uncertainty…in the midst of all this chaos, just imagine gazing at art that draws you in with love, leaving you feeling an unparalleled sense of peace and calm. You can, at Bird's Eye View: A Cartography of Contemporary Art, a fundraising exhibition at Chitramayee State Art Gallery in Jubilee Hills.
Organised by the Banyan Hearts Studio, the exhibit features the works of 70 artists, and is a celebration of creative expression. There is no particular theme; you fly in like a bird, free to gaze at everything and make what you want of it all.
Showing CE his etching artwork titled No Stone Unturned, Gigi Scaria says, "The idea behind this is that while we excitedly and ambitiously go about industrialisation, we often forget to assess if the foundation is stable. The way the land beneath the factory tapers symbolises this. Even the colours I have used are simple but deliberate — shades of yellow and blue.”
Rajesh Naik’s artwork particularly stands out. Made with rexine cloth and acrylic paints, his Krishna Bhai Thoda Hallu Jao embodies the spirit of Old City all too well. “My father is an auto driver, and I am a professional artist during the day and drive the auto at night. This is something close to my heart,” he expresses, adding, “The Lord Krishna here really represents the many talents and playful antics of our day-to-day lives as auto drivers.”
In her acrylic painting Save the Soil, Saraswathi Lingampally conveys the importance of taking care of nature and the environment by combining mythology and modernity. Lord Krishna sits beneath a tree, with a sapling on his right palm as his left palm grazes the soil. Beside him is a contemporary watering can. “I have painted the can with the many faces of Lord Krishna. The reason I haven’t given many ornaments to Krishna is because I want this image to connect with the common person,” the artist explains.
Artist and founder of Banyan Hearts Studio Chippa Sudhakar, said, "This exhibition aims to raise essential funds that will enable Banyan Hearts Studio to sustain its mission of supporting emerging artistic talent and offering a vibrant platform for contemporary artists to showcase their work. As older artists, it is our responsibility to support the upcoming talents — they will take art forward.”
For attendees, the exhibition was a chance to step away from the burdens of daily life and soak in masterful art. Vydika Rao, founder of Oon Studio, took a little break from work to gaze at the art. “While some of the artworks have earthy and sombre tones, others play with bright colour palettes. Some made me feel a sense of peace, while others made me introspect deeply. On the whole, this is a wonderful exhibit,” she notes.
The stellar lineup of artists includes Anand Gadapa, Bharat Yadav, C V Waghmare, D Gayatri, Gigi Scaria, Gouri Vemula, Jayeeta Chatterjee, Kumar P Misal, KM Khushboo, K Lakshmi Kiran Kumar, Laxma Goud, Laxman Aelay, Madhukar Mucharla, Manoj Kumar P, Naveen Tungana, Padma Reddy, Priti Samyukta, Rajashree Nayak, Ravikanth Masuram, Rohini Reddy, Sai Karnekota, Sisir Sahana, Srinivas Reddy, Surya Prakash, Tsering Negi, T Vaikuntam, T Venkanna, and Venkat Ramulu.
Truly, Bird’s Eye View isn’t just an exhibition — it is an experience that nudges you to admire the art and also reach within. So, if you’d like an escape into peace or introspection, you can gaze at Bird’s Eye View until March 30.