Life imprisonment for priest in 2023 Telangana's Shamshabad murder case

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old priest, Iyyangari Venkata Sai Krishna, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court for murdering a woman and attempting to conceal the crime. The court also ordered him to pay `10 lakh in compensation to the family of the victim.

Sai Krishna killed 30-year-old Kuruganti Apsara in Shamshabad and later buried her body in an unused manhole near the sub-registrar’s office in Saroornagar, sealing it with sand and cement.

The Shamshabad police initially registered a missing person case in 2023. During the investigation, they uncovered evidence of murder, leading to the case being reclassified as murder.

According to the police, Sai Krishna hid the fact that he was already married while maintaining a relationship with Apsara. After exploiting her emotionally and physically, he allegedly plotted her murder when she insisted on marriage.