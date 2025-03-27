MapmyGenome: Decoding you, personalising healthcare

Look into the mirror — yes, you know your name, your age, your favourite foods, your allergies, and so on. But do you truly know who you are? Beneath the surface, your genome holds 3.2 billion base pairs — an intricate code shaping your health, traits, and future. While researchers across the world have devoted themselves to this field, one woman in Hyderabad is making great strides. An IIT-K alumnus who was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Anuradha Acharya is a trailblazer in genomics today. Her company, MapmyGenome, focuses on personalised healthcare by using DNA testing to provide preventive health insights. She speaks to us about her journey, MapmyGenome, and more.
Excerpts
You have a background in science and technology and are an alumnus of IIT-K. Can you tell us about your upbringing and how you got interested in genomics?
My father was a physics professor and I grew up in a campus town. I was raised with a scientific temper — our discussions at home were quite intellectual, revolving around electronics, science, and other interesting topics.
Biology always interested me, though I didn’t really delve into it until a few years after I graduated from IIT-K. It was around 1999, and the Human Genome Project was underway — a group of international researchers generated the first sequence of the human genome, which provided important information about the human blueprint. I started to wonder, ‘Wouldn’t it be so fascinating if we could decode ourselves?’
So, in 2000, I founded Ocimum Biosolutions, a genomics outsourcing company specialising in discovery, development, and diagnostics. And in 2013, I founded MapmyGenome, a molecular diagnostics company in Hyderabad offering personalised health solutions through genomic testing. Our flagship product, Genomepatri, gives individuals insights into their genetic predispositions, empowering proactive health management.
How does MapmyGenome’s genomic testing work?
To place an order, visit our website, mapmygenome.in. While we offer a range of tests, let’s take Genomepatri as an example. Once you choose this option, a kit arrives at your doorstep within a day. The test takes just two minutes and includes clear instructions.
After your sample reaches our NABL and CAP-accredited lab, we extract your DNA and perform either full genome sequencing or a microarray test. Think of full sequencing as the complete Bhagavad Gita, mapping your entire genetic makeup, while the microarray test is an abridged version, focusing on specific markers. Your DNA data is in the form of A, G, C, and T, much like how computers use 0s and 1s or how the 26 letters are the basis of the English language — together, A, G, C, and T build your 3.2 billion base pairs.
Our bioinformaticians then analyse your data against our gold-standard database to derive insights on food sensitivities, nutrition, health, fitness, ancestry, and more. Finally, our report generation team compiles a detailed report, which we share with you.
A counselling session follows, where we correlate your family history with your genetic report and provide personalised recommendations on exercise, health improvements, and longevity strategies.
A genomics company possesses the DNA information of countless individuals. How is this data protected?
We are transparent with our customers, telling them in the counselling session exactly how their data is going to be used. But the most important thing is consent — the kit they receive at home also has a consent form.
MapMyGenome uses Biotracker™ by Ocimum Biosolutions to manage and track information at every stage of the process — from profile creation to sample collection, processing and reporting. This ensures compliance with GxP, US FDA’s 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, and caBIG® (bronze).
The system not only allows privileged-based access and audit trails for information storage but also enables delinking of personal information.
What are the challenges that genomics companies face in India?
Setting aside the compliance and regulation hurdles, there is a bigger challenge we face: the costs of running/analysing the DNA samples in the lab is higher than anywhere else in the world. We pay 30% more for DNA reagents — these are products used in DNA-related processes and techniques, such as plasmids, buffers, labelling technology, columns, and kits. Since these aren’t manufactured in India, we import them, and this involves customs costs too. But despite this, we are still offering the Genomepatri at a very reasonable price of ₹5,199.
During Covid, we did see a lot of progress in terms of some reagents being manufactured here. But there is a need for proactive investment in emerging technologies. If we truly want deep tech to be well understood and developed, we must invest in innovation early rather than waiting for existing technologies to mature.
If a woman with breast cancer gets her DNA analysed, the results can help assess the likelihood of her close female relatives developing the disease, enabling early prevention strategies. However, women from economically weaker sections and rural areas also face a significant risk of this cancer. The key question is: how can these tests be made more affordable and accessible to them?
This is where government investments could play a crucial role. Someone in the administration needs to recognise genomics as a priority, especially given the significant spending on Aarogyasri and other health schemes. A genomics test needs to be done only once, and it can provide valuable insights into which medications will be effective and which may not work for an individual. This, in turn, can help reduce overall healthcare costs. Moreover, these benefits extend beyond cancer treatment to a wide range of diseases, ultimately contributing to a healthier population.
Any exciting new products on the MapmyGenome horizon?
MapmyGenome has invested heavily in R&D and regularly publishes findings in esteemed journals such as Nature. As a highly research-driven company, we recently conducted a longevity study as well.
We also offer an epigenetics product that helps you understand your biological age compared to your chronological age. To make this more accessible and engaging, we’ve created a simple tool on our website where users can take a basic biological test by answering a few questions. This provides a general assessment and helps users gain a better understanding of their epigenetics, which refers to factors influencing gene expression beyond just genetics.
One key aspect of epigenetics is methylation, which helps us determine whether certain organs have aged more than expected. Our goal is to present these insights in a simple and easy-to-understand way.
Why are heritage reports from Western genomics companies often less accurate for South and East Asians, including Indians?
For us, going as granular as possible is absolutely essential. We have built a comprehensive genome database by collecting data from states across India. In contrast, Western companies have large databases where South and East Asians make up only a small percentage, leading to less accurate results for this population.
Learning about your ancestry can be fascinating — it’s one of the reasons I started learning a new language, French! MapmyGenome offers far greater accuracy for Indians seeking to understand their DNA, heritage, and proactively manage their health.