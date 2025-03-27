MapmyGenome: Decoding you, personalising healthcare

Look into the mirror — yes, you know your name, your age, your favourite foods, your allergies, and so on. But do you truly know who you are? Beneath the surface, your genome holds 3.2 billion base pairs — an intricate code shaping your health, traits, and future. While researchers across the world have devoted themselves to this field, one woman in Hyderabad is making great strides. An IIT-K alumnus who was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Anuradha Acharya is a trailblazer in genomics today. Her company, MapmyGenome, focuses on personalised healthcare by using DNA testing to provide preventive health insights. She speaks to us about her journey, MapmyGenome, and more.

Excerpts

You have a background in science and technology and are an alumnus of IIT-K. Can you tell us about your upbringing and how you got interested in genomics?

My father was a physics professor and I grew up in a campus town. I was raised with a scientific temper — our discussions at home were quite intellectual, revolving around electronics, science, and other interesting topics.