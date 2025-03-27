MK Raina: Theatre offers new ideas, breaks bonds

He is the face of theatre in the contemporary world. Maharaj Krishen Raina, also known as MK Raina in the world of performing arts, is a veteran Indian theatre actor, director, filmmaker and cultural activist. After graduating from the National School of Drama in 1970 with the Best Actor award, Raina has dedicated his career to promoting traditional theatre, integrating modern themes in his plays. His work spans theatre, films and documentaries. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, he provides insights on the evolution of Indian theatre, its role in society, and the challenges faced in preserving cultural heritage.

Your work bridges the gap between traditional art and contemporary themes. How do you approach them?

You have to decode and understand what is great about your art. Through my contemporary work, I have bridged the two, and it has worked out beautifully. In fact, what is very important is this — if I do a play in a Western style, what’s the big deal? They already do it. So what? I have to have my own signature, my national signature on it. This is Indian, like Indian textiles. Why can’t theatre be like that?

As someone deeply connected to Kashmiri culture, how has your identity shaped your artistic vision?

My vision is much wider now. I got my seeds from a tradition — a literary tradition, an architectural tradition. Not a religious tradition; that doesn’t help me much. I share my experiences with others. Then, you see the similarities and dissimilarities, and you get more connected. If you keep your mind wide open to influences and see things, you become a much richer person. Otherwise, you remain a small, isolated entity.

What are some of the challenges you have faced while trying to preserve and promote culture?

Challenges are almost always opportunities. If you are politically taking a little bit of a risk, they don’t want to touch you. Another challenge is the availability of funds and facilities. And creating a language that is understood universally when you delve into themes like social and political undertones. That is very important. That is the challenge — how to cut across barriers.