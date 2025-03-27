Shruti Haasan: Resilience is Key

Which three emotions best capture your artistic journey, and why?

Unpredictable, because even I cannot always predict my own journey. Diligent, as I love working hard and always give my best. I do not worry about being liked but value being good to work with. Most importantly, growth, as my profession has shaped my life, experiences and philosophy today.

How have your diverse city living and industry experiences influenced your creativity?

Every industry has its differences, but ultimately, it all comes down to the people you work with. I am very thankful to the Hindi film industry because it gave me my debut, something I had never imagined. At the same time, I will always be grateful to the Tamil industry for films like 3 and 7aum Arivu, which people continue to showcase. Being a Tamil girl at heart, it was always important for me to be part of Tamil cinema. However, without any bias, I am eternally thankful to the Telugu film industry because it was the first to accept me, help me succeed and continue giving me opportunities. Despite not knowing the language or visiting the place much, it truly became home. Films like Gabbar Singh, Srimanthudu and Race Gurram came at crucial times, bringing me love and appreciation as both an artist and a person.

What are some of the challenges you have faced and how did you overcome them?

In the beginning very few people believed in me. I am grateful to those who did, especially Prakash Rao, who gave me Anaganaga O Dheerudu, my first Telugu film. Since it was a big project, many doubted whether I could perform well, but I truly appreciate those who stood by me. When the film did not do well, people were strongly against me being in Gabbar Singh, but Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan garu insisted on casting me. The film’s success became a turning point in my career. Then AR Murugadoss gave me 7aum Arivu, proving that you cannot build a career alone. Over time, I built resilience. People said I should get married or take another path, but I chose my own. I took a break, focused on music, then returned with Krack and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. I also talk openly about PCOS because women’s health deserves more attention.

How was your experience working with Rajinikanth in your upcoming film Coolie?

It was an amazing experience, and many thought I knew him well because of his history with my dad but honestly, I did not. I learned so much from watching how he interacts with people, his discipline and the positive energy he brought to the set every day. Seeing him and my dad up close, I understood why they are such massive icons. It was amazing to talk to him about dad, and I am really grateful for his kindness, warmth and the many lessons I learned.

What can fans look forward to in your films Coolie and The Eye?

I am grateful to Lokesh for giving me a role in Coolie, especially one that people may not have seen me in for a while. Preethi is an amazing and emotional character to play.

With The Eye, I feel a strong sense of responsibility as it is my first English film where everything rests on my shoulders. It is a unique and deeply emotional film, told from a female perspective, with female producers, a female writer and a female director.