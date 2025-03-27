World Theatre Day: Shudrka to hold four-day theatre festival

Neither do you hear a director screaming ‘cut’ in between scenes, nor do you see actors asking for retakes, getting touch-ups, or relying on extravagant sets and huge equipment. Theatre is pure, unfiltered storytelling in a single take — an art form that thrives on spontaneity and raw emotion. Shudrka Hyderabad Shilpitirtha Trust, a passionate theatre group dedicated to this craft, has now stepped into its 21st year. To celebrate World Theatre Day, Shudrka Hyderabad is organising a four-day theatre festival, on March 27-28 and April 5-6.
Reflecting on this milestone, Souravi Ray, actor and treasurer of Shudrka Hyderabad Shilpitirtha Trust, recalled how the group, which started as a small gathering of South Central Railway employees, has grown tremendously over two decades. “Be it in terms of group size, diversity, content, or forms — or in terms of expanding its activities, performing on different stages, and organising multilingual national theatre festivals — Shudrka has truly come of age,” she expressed.
“Internalising the spirit of theatre, Shudrka has embraced techniques from masters like Michael Chekhov, Augusto Boal, and Jacques Lecoq, while also drawing from the folk traditions and local theatre culture of our country,” she added. She emphasised that Shudrka does not discriminate based on socio-economic or educational background, language, caste, or religion. Over the years, the group has grown stronger, promoting linguistic diversity and encouraging individuals to practice their native languages.
To this end, Shudrka conducts regular workshops, inspiring its students to pursue theatre arts at renowned institutions both in India and abroad. Beyond training, the group has performed at major festivals and prestigious venues.
Theatre Day festivities
Every year, Shudrka celebrates World Theatre Day through various programmes — sometimes with festivals and performances and other other times with special events for its members. This year, marking 21 years, the group is hosting a year-long celebration starting on March 27 at Lamakaan with the premiere of Sishe Ki Kahani, a Hindi adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie. The play has been adapted by Swapan Mondal, founder-director of Shudrka Hyderabad, and directed by internationally acclaimed theatre director and producer Mukul Ahmed from the UK, setting the tone for the festival.
On March 28, audiences will witness The Confluence of Tragedy, a multilingual production featuring six short plays — three from Greek tragedies and three from Shakespeare’s works — modernised by Farrukh Dhondy. Mukul Ahmed directs this powerful production, bringing together artists from Kolkata.
On April 5, the festival presents I Don’t Move...I Don’t Scream..., Shudrka Hyderabad’s English adaptation of Franca Rame’s The Rape. Adapted and directed by Swapan Mondal, this production promises to deliver a thought-provoking experience.
The grand finale on April 6 introduces Dora, a brand-new Telugu play premiering at Lamakaan. This production uniquely adapts stories from Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote, reimagining them in the style of Oggu Katha, a traditional folk storytelling form from Telangana, blending historical literature with local cultural elements.
Beyond performances, the festival offers learning opportunities. On March 30, Mukul Ahmed will conduct a one-day theatre workshop open to all, providing an invaluable chance for enthusiasts to learn from an experienced international director. Additionally, a seminar at EFLU (English and Foreign Languages University) will feature a discussion among Mukul Ahmed, Swapan Mondal, and Team Shudrka on how to contemporise Shakespeare and American playwrights. The session will include a live demonstration by Team Shudrka, offering insights into their creative process and adaptation techniques.