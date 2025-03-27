World Theatre Day: Shudrka to hold four-day theatre festival

Neither do you hear a director screaming ‘cut’ in between scenes, nor do you see actors asking for retakes, getting touch-ups, or relying on extravagant sets and huge equipment. Theatre is pure, unfiltered storytelling in a single take — an art form that thrives on spontaneity and raw emotion. Shudrka Hyderabad Shilpitirtha Trust, a passionate theatre group dedicated to this craft, has now stepped into its 21st year. To celebrate World Theatre Day, Shudrka Hyderabad is organising a four-day theatre festival, on March 27-28 and April 5-6.

Reflecting on this milestone, Souravi Ray, actor and treasurer of Shudrka Hyderabad Shilpitirtha Trust, recalled how the group, which started as a small gathering of South Central Railway employees, has grown tremendously over two decades. “Be it in terms of group size, diversity, content, or forms — or in terms of expanding its activities, performing on different stages, and organising multilingual national theatre festivals — Shudrka has truly come of age,” she expressed.