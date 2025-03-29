Bite of Korea in Hyderabad: TTeokBoKKi’s Culinary Delights

The love for Korean food in Hyderabad continues to grow, driven by cultural influences and an increasing appreciation for global cuisines. With more restaurants, food festivals, and accessible ingredients, Korean cuisine is no longer just a niche experience but an exciting and flavourful addition to the city’s diverse culinary landscape. The latest entrant in this burgeoning segment is TTeokBoKKi. Located in Khajaguda, it offers an authentic taste of Korean cuisine in the heart of the IT hub.
This 60-seater restaurant, adorned with traditional bamboo décor, not only serves delectable dishes but also offers a bird’s-eye view of the bustling streets. Our journey through the Korean culinary landscape began with traditional delicacies like Tteokguk, a clear Korean soup, Tteokbokki, chewy rice cakes in a sweet and spicy sauce, and a Cheese Corn Dog. The corn dog and tteokbokki were both incredibly flavourful and satisfying.
Moving beyond traditional Korean dishes, we explored other Far-Eastern delights such as Katsu Uramaki (fried chicken and spicy mayo sushi) and Sake Maki (salmon, carrot, and cucumber sushi). Both sushi rolls struck a perfect balance of flavours. From there, we shifted towards Himalayan cuisine, sampling Steamed Momo Chicken, Chilli Basil Chicken Dimsum, and Prawn Bao. The bao was soft and fluffy, while the prawn filling was delightfully appetising.
One of the highlights of our meal was the Korean Fried Chicken — crispy, double-fried, and coated with a spicy soy-based glaze, making it an instant favourite. Even though we were full, we couldn’t leave without tasting the quintessential Korean dish — Kimchi Ramen. The broth was packed with umami flavours, leaving us craving more. We concluded our tasting session with a refreshing Berry Bubble Tea.
If you’re a fan of K-dramas, K-pop, or simply curious about the flavours and traditions of Korean food, TTeokBoKKi is a must-visit destination in Hyderabad.