Bite of Korea in Hyderabad: TTeokBoKKi’s Culinary Delights

The love for Korean food in Hyderabad continues to grow, driven by cultural influences and an increasing appreciation for global cuisines. With more restaurants, food festivals, and accessible ingredients, Korean cuisine is no longer just a niche experience but an exciting and flavourful addition to the city’s diverse culinary landscape. The latest entrant in this burgeoning segment is TTeokBoKKi. Located in Khajaguda, it offers an authentic taste of Korean cuisine in the heart of the IT hub.

This 60-seater restaurant, adorned with traditional bamboo décor, not only serves delectable dishes but also offers a bird’s-eye view of the bustling streets. Our journey through the Korean culinary landscape began with traditional delicacies like Tteokguk, a clear Korean soup, Tteokbokki, chewy rice cakes in a sweet and spicy sauce, and a Cheese Corn Dog. The corn dog and tteokbokki were both incredibly flavourful and satisfying.