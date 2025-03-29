Darbar-e-Khaas: A culinary trail into Nawabi cuisine

We have all indulged in the rich, royal flavours of Nizami cuisine — after all, we are in Hyderabad, where our food is deeply influenced by it, albeit in a more simplified version. But at ‘Darbar-e-Khaas’, an exquisite culinary journey curated by Shiv Parvesh, executive chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, we experienced the true heritage of Nizami and Nawabi cuisine, savouring authentic flavours from North to South.

As soon as we entered, Chef Amit Kumar Dean, chef de cuisine, Food Exchange, welcomed us with a tour of the buffet, narrating the story behind each dish. He began with Delhi, explaining, “Our journey starts with Delhi, the first city we chose. Why Delhi? Because when the Mughals arrived in India, they first established themselves there. As a result, the city became a hub of Mughal culinary influence. For this festival, we have structured our menu to reflect this journey, featuring dishes from Delhi, Moradabad, and Rampur. Through this selection, we showcase the places where Mughal rule left a lasting impact on the local cuisine.”