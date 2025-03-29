Darbar-e-Khaas: A culinary trail into Nawabi cuisine

We have all indulged in the rich, royal flavours of Nizami cuisine — after all, we are in Hyderabad, where our food is deeply influenced by it, albeit in a more simplified version. But at ‘Darbar-e-Khaas’, an exquisite culinary journey curated by Shiv Parvesh, executive chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, we experienced the true heritage of Nizami and Nawabi cuisine, savouring authentic flavours from North to South.
As soon as we entered, Chef Amit Kumar Dean, chef de cuisine, Food Exchange, welcomed us with a tour of the buffet, narrating the story behind each dish. He began with Delhi, explaining, “Our journey starts with Delhi, the first city we chose. Why Delhi? Because when the Mughals arrived in India, they first established themselves there. As a result, the city became a hub of Mughal culinary influence. For this festival, we have structured our menu to reflect this journey, featuring dishes from Delhi, Moradabad, and Rampur. Through this selection, we showcase the places where Mughal rule left a lasting impact on the local cuisine.”
As we explored the menu, we discovered several dishes deeply rooted in Mughal traditions. Rampuri Sheekh Kebab, Takhani Kebab, Dahi Ke Kebab, and Kebab Burghul reflected the rich flavours and cooking techniques introduced by the Mughals. “They brought unique tastes, textures, and slow-cooked gravies that continue to define these delicacies. One such dish is Dal Makhani, a favourite across India. While chefs prepare it differently — some following the Bukhara style, others preferring the Old Delhi style — it remains a classic representation of Delhi’s culinary heritage,” explained Chef Amit.
Another signature dish was Paneer Korma, which embodied the Mughal love for rich and indulgent food. The chef described its cashew-based gravy, sometimes enriched with khasta magaj (melon seeds), giving it a creamy, luxurious texture. “Likewise, Taar Korma was once reserved for the Nawabs. The name ‘taar’ (meaning ‘thread’) comes from its unique consistency. The meat is slow-cooked in a gelatinous stock, prepared overnight by simmering bones. When touched, the gravy forms strands or ‘taar’, giving the dish its distinctive texture and name.”
Another interesting dish was Dum Afghani Kofta, which highlighted an important historical connection. Explaining how an Afghani dish featured in a Mughal food festival, the chef said, “The answer lies in the origins of the Mughals, who travelled from the Afghan region and introduced a variety of rich ingredients such as almonds, cashews, and dried fruits into Indian cuisine. However, such elaborate dishes were reserved for the Diwan-e-Khas (royal court), while the Diwan-e-Aam (common public) was served simpler food.”
He said that one of the most discussed topics in Mughal cuisine is biryani. The biryanis of Lucknow, Moradabad, and Rampur differ significantly from Hyderabadi Biryani. While Hyderabadi Biryani follows the dum cooking process, where raw marinated meat and rice are cooked together, the North Indian biryanis resemble pulao. These are prepared using the yakhni (flavoured stock) method, where the stock is strained, and partially cooked meat and rice are layered together.
Spices also play a crucial role in distinguishing regional variations of Mughal cuisine. “In Hyderabad, spices like star anise add a mildly sweet aroma, which is not commonly found in the Mughlai dishes of Delhi or Lucknow. Similarly, curry leaves, a staple in South Indian cooking, are rarely used in traditional Mughlai preparations. These subtle differences create distinct regional identities within Mughal-inspired cuisine,” the chef pointed out.
Among Mutton Nihari with Khamiri Roti, Taar Korma, Muradabadi Mutton Biryani, Awadhi Biryani, Muradabadi Dal ki Chaat, Kukur Mirchi Korma, Mutton Galouti Kebab, Tabak Maaz, Rampuri Khichda, and Sheermal, we particularly enjoyed the Muradabadi and Awadhi Biryanis, which struck a perfect balance between subtle and aromatic spices. The melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, creamy Dal Makhani, and nutty Paneer Korma paired beautifully with the Khamiri Roti and buttery parathas. Every bite — whether of a smoky kebab or a delicate korma — celebrated the artistry and heritage of North Indian cuisine, making this meal an unforgettable culinary journey.
The royal spread is available till March 30.