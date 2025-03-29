Kunal Kamra fiasco: Hasna Mana Hai?

Ashok Khatri: 'Feels like it’s in our DNA to get offended'

I don’t think anyone expected the violent outburst which happened. He’s been talking about the government for a while now, yet this is the first time such extreme measures were taken. Obviously whatever is happening is wrong; you can’t just resort to violence if you disagree with someone or if someone hurts your sentiments. This is why we always say that comedy is subjective. What you might find funny, someone might find offensive. So, where do you draw the line?

Censoring an art form where the entire point is that you speak what you feel will never work. Someone is always going to get offended. With the latent controversy, it was that the jokes are inappropriate, and now, it’s that you cannot joke about the struggles that a city has been facing for a while. If this continues, they will find any and everything to take offense at and soon, we won’t be able to joke about anything. This is a horrible situation. One of the top clubs in the country has shut down because of it. There are very few good stand-up recording rooms in the country, and now we have one less. Running a comedy club is already a risky business as most clubs shut down due to losses. Now, people will be even more reluctant opening a comedy venue; this only sets back comedy in the country, which is very sad.

Anyone who speaks out will be targeted — it’s just that comics tend to speak out a lot more compared to other artists, which is why we’re always targeted. Things are always taken out of context, and somehow we are always hurting the sentiments of people. At this point, it feels like it’s in our DNA to get offended. But breaking an entire venue because you didn’t like something that a comedian spoke about is bizarre. What’s next? If I put up a reel from my home, and someone finds it offensive, they’ll come up and destroy my house?

You can put up your opinions online, which is why we have freedom of speech here in this country. I fear that if this continues, they will implement the broadcast bill and then everything will be moderated and the government will decide what you can see or not. It’s just another China in the making.