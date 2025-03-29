Kunal Kamra fiasco: Hasna Mana Hai?

Comedy in India has always been a tricky space, but after the Kunal Kamra fiasco, it feels riskier than ever. Following his satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club was vandalised by Shiv Sena members, forcing its closure. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police summoned the comedian, reigniting debates on artistic freedom. Many comedians now fear not just censorship but also for their safety. As outrage grows and venues shut down, the future of stand-up in India looks increasingly uncertain. Hyderabad-based comics share their thoughts on the case with CE.
Muneer Taufeeq: 'Censorship, vandalism not the answer'
I started doing comedy four years ago, and even back then, I knew comics were under political scrutiny. It was minimal at first, but since 2014, it has become more common. When I write jokes, I unconsciously avoid controversial topics. Fellow comics have even advised me to drop certain jokes to stay out of trouble (If I am planning to record my set for YouTube). Comedy clubs now ask for footage in advance to screen for sensitive content, and the threat of vandalism makes venues like auditoriums think twice before hosting comedy shows. The Kunal Kamra fiasco shows how severe things have become. As a comic, I believe there should be no restrictions unless it is a personal attack on a person. Outrage is fine, but censorship and vandalism should never be the answer.
Sravanthi Basa: 'This isn’t progress; it’s regression'
The comedy scene in India has become increasingly unpredictable. I used to believe that as a dark comic, I was relatively safe — after all, I don’t talk about politics, Salman Khan, or Sadhguru, and in the South, I steer clear of Pawan Kalyan. But after what happened with Samay’s India’s Got Latent case, I’m not so sure anymore. Just as digital engagement dictates content, forcing a comedian to speak — or stay silent — on certain topics is outrageous. It stifles an artist’s natural creativity. Life already stares you in the face; I just try to make it funnier. Even the most offensive jokes can unite people through laughter.
If we don’t address uncomfortable topics in a playful way, we’re essentially treating adulthood like an adolescence series. Not everyone can afford therapy, and more importantly, not everyone acknowledges they need it. The Kunal Kamra case has only made things worse. Shutting down venues, threatening comedians, and vilifying them is not just unfair — it’s inhumane. This isn’t progress; it’s regression.
If you can’t empathise with someone’s perspective, resorting to violence is a crime. Even for the worst offenders, violence isn’t the answer — so how is this fair? Kunal Kamra is a gem for using comedy to express his opinions. If you disagree, counter it with comedy, not threats. Otherwise, it’s like shaming victims instead of addressing the real issue. In India, being a comedian today is scary — not just because we risk losing artistic integrity, but because we risk losing our lives.
Anirudh Maviloth: 'Dialogue always more effective than outrage'
The incident at the comedy club and the subsequent backlash against Kunal Kamra clearly indicate a decline in freedom of speech in our country. Kamra attempted to convey that he was within his rights to express himself, holding the Constitution in his hand. Unfortunately, those who attacked the club neither got the joke nor the underlying message. Perhaps it’s time for the government to reassess and possibly revise our constitutional rights, as some now seem more like a joke — better to remove them before someone else takes offence.
Comedians are easy targets — from political goons to die-hard fans of actors, spanning the entire spectrum. As an art form, comedians work and travel solo, making them vulnerable. I’m sure every comic has a constant fear in the back of their mind; it doesn’t matter if you’re doing non-political, family-friendly material — you better run if someone’s sentiment gets hurt. Comedy is about addressing issues that bother us and presenting them with a humorous twist. Dialogue is always more effective than outrage. Unfortunately, in India, when people lack a counterpoint, they often resort to violence. With the goons out on bail the very next day, clearly it’s easier to get out of jail than from a joke.
Ashok Khatri: 'Feels like it’s in our DNA to get offended'
I don’t think anyone expected the violent outburst which happened. He’s been talking about the government for a while now, yet this is the first time such extreme measures were taken. Obviously whatever is happening is wrong; you can’t just resort to violence if you disagree with someone or if someone hurts your sentiments. This is why we always say that comedy is subjective. What you might find funny, someone might find offensive. So, where do you draw the line?
Censoring an art form where the entire point is that you speak what you feel will never work. Someone is always going to get offended. With the latent controversy, it was that the jokes are inappropriate, and now, it’s that you cannot joke about the struggles that a city has been facing for a while. If this continues, they will find any and everything to take offense at and soon, we won’t be able to joke about anything. This is a horrible situation. One of the top clubs in the country has shut down because of it. There are very few good stand-up recording rooms in the country, and now we have one less. Running a comedy club is already a risky business as most clubs shut down due to losses. Now, people will be even more reluctant opening a comedy venue; this only sets back comedy in the country, which is very sad.
Anyone who speaks out will be targeted — it’s just that comics tend to speak out a lot more compared to other artists, which is why we’re always targeted. Things are always taken out of context, and somehow we are always hurting the sentiments of people. At this point, it feels like it’s in our DNA to get offended. But breaking an entire venue because you didn’t like something that a comedian spoke about is bizarre. What’s next? If I put up a reel from my home, and someone finds it offensive, they’ll come up and destroy my house?
You can put up your opinions online, which is why we have freedom of speech here in this country. I fear that if this continues, they will implement the broadcast bill and then everything will be moderated and the government will decide what you can see or not. It’s just another China in the making.
Bhavneet Singh: 'Hyderabad is more relaxed'
It is a tough time for comedians because the image of a comedian with a mic speaking to an audience feels similar to a politician addressing a crowd. People believe they hold the same power, so every word is scrutinised, sometimes even more than a politician’s. Since the internet reaches places where comedy culture has not, outrage is inevitable.
What bothers me more is that open discussions about this have reduced. After the AIB controversy and everything that followed with Tanmay Bhat, the AIB team has toned things down. Even during the Kunal Kamra controversy, their response was just a subtle Tanmay reaction. Comics struggle to perform on any topic now. Rahul Subramanian was banned and harassed by DJs for making a joke about them, and this proves no topic is safe. Many comedians are now seeking other sources of income.
Habitat shutting down was disappointing but expected since it was the home of Indian stand-up. With increasing attacks on comedians since AIB, this was bound to happen. Even before that, incidents like Masoom Rajwani’s case and confrontations at open mics proved the growing hostility. Hyderabad is more relaxed, but that was not the case for Habitat. Sadly, I do not see it reopening anytime soon.