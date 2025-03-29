Ludic’s playful stride: From IPL partnerships to Hyderabad’s fashion scene

With its bold designs and innovative approach, Ludic, an Ahmedabad-based footwear-first lifestyle brand, has rapidly carved a niche in India’s fashion landscape. As the IPL season heats up, Ludic has not only become the official footwear partner for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons but has also made its Hyderabad debut with a physical retail presence in Broadway, Jubilee Hills. CE speaks with Ishit Jethwa, founder of Ludic, about the brand’s expansion, design philosophy, and more.

Tell us about the collection in Hyderabad at Broadway.

This is our first offline collaboration for Ludic and we’re really excited about partnering with one of the prominent names — Broadway. The collection here is a curated mix of some of our bestsellers across footwear and apparel. Hyderabad’s sneaker and streetwear culture is evolving rapidly, and we wanted to ensure our products seamlessly fit into this fashion-forward landscape. Expect versatile designs, bold aesthetics, and the signature Ludic comfort that sets us apart.

According to you, how’s the footwear market in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is an exciting market for us, with a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. The city’s growing appetite for premium yet accessible footwear aligns perfectly with Ludic’s ethos. Consumers here value great design and comfort but also want something that makes a statement. With a rising interest in contemporary silhouettes, Ludic is here to meet this demand, offering footwear that strikes the perfect balance between aspiration, affordability, and aesthetics.

Which is your favourite product from Ludic?

That’s a tough one! But if I had to pick, it would be our sliders. They’re our first truly mass-market product, designed entirely in-house and engineered for Indian feet. Comfort is at the core of these sliders. We’ve fine-tuned every detail, from superior cushioning to a relaxed fit, ensuring they feel great all day long.

What inspired you to establish Ludic?

Ludic was born out of the need to bridge the gap between premium design and accessibility in India. Indian consumers have evolved, they want good design, but they also want function and affordability. There was a clear opportunity to build something fresh, playful, and rooted in everyday comfort. Ludic in essence is a design-forward, functional, and aspirational brand.