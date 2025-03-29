Ludic’s playful stride: From IPL partnerships to Hyderabad’s fashion scene

With its bold designs and innovative approach, Ludic, an Ahmedabad-based footwear-first lifestyle brand, has rapidly carved a niche in India’s fashion landscape. As the IPL season heats up, Ludic has not only become the official footwear partner for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons but has also made its Hyderabad debut with a physical retail presence in Broadway, Jubilee Hills. CE speaks with Ishit Jethwa, founder of Ludic, about the brand’s expansion, design philosophy, and more.
Tell us about the collection in Hyderabad at Broadway.
This is our first offline collaboration for Ludic and we’re really excited about partnering with one of the prominent names — Broadway. The collection here is a curated mix of some of our bestsellers across footwear and apparel. Hyderabad’s sneaker and streetwear culture is evolving rapidly, and we wanted to ensure our products seamlessly fit into this fashion-forward landscape. Expect versatile designs, bold aesthetics, and the signature Ludic comfort that sets us apart.
According to you, how’s the footwear market in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad is an exciting market for us, with a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. The city’s growing appetite for premium yet accessible footwear aligns perfectly with Ludic’s ethos. Consumers here value great design and comfort but also want something that makes a statement. With a rising interest in contemporary silhouettes, Ludic is here to meet this demand, offering footwear that strikes the perfect balance between aspiration, affordability, and aesthetics.
Which is your favourite product from Ludic?
That’s a tough one! But if I had to pick, it would be our sliders. They’re our first truly mass-market product, designed entirely in-house and engineered for Indian feet. Comfort is at the core of these sliders. We’ve fine-tuned every detail, from superior cushioning to a relaxed fit, ensuring they feel great all day long.
What inspired you to establish Ludic?
Ludic was born out of the need to bridge the gap between premium design and accessibility in India. Indian consumers have evolved, they want good design, but they also want function and affordability. There was a clear opportunity to build something fresh, playful, and rooted in everyday comfort. Ludic in essence is a design-forward, functional, and aspirational brand.
The name ‘Ludic’ suggests playfulness. How does this concept reflect in your brand’s identity and offerings?
The name Ludic is a nod to our philosophy, fashion should be fun, experimental, and unpretentious. We bring this playfulness into our product designs, campaigns, and even how we communicate with our audience. Whether it’s the colour palettes, product naming, or how we engage with our customers, Ludic is all about making premium fashion more approachable.
Can you share some challenges you faced while launching Ludic and how you overcame them?
Launching a brand from scratch always comes with its set of challenges. From fine-tuning product design for Indian feet to ensuring the right price-quality balance, every stage was a learning curve. One of the biggest hurdles was optimising our supply chain while keeping our pricing accessible. We overcame it by staying deeply involved in the R&D and manufacturing process, making sure every decision was design-led but also commercially viable.
Can you elaborate on the design process behind Ludic’s products?
Our design process is deeply rooted in functionality, aesthetics, and consumer insights. We start with a clear understanding of the Indian market, what works, what doesn’t, and what gaps exist. Every product is built keeping real-world use cases in mind. For example, our Sliders use CloudFrame™ technology and recovery EVA footbeds to provide durability and unmatched comfort. We also focused on a monolithic construction for it, meaning fewer weak points and more longevity. It’s about making high-quality products that don’t just look good but feel amazing too.
Future plans.
We have a solid roadmap ahead. We’re investing in more IP-driven products, which means creating outsole molds and components that are uniquely Ludic. We’re also working on a footwear line for automotive enthusiasts, an exclusive women’s range, and a monsoon-first capsule. Beyond that, we’re looking at expanding our retail footprint across major cities and, of course, some exciting collaborations are on the horizon.