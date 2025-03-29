Mother turns out to be killer of infant in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 14-day-old baby girl has allegedly been drowned by her mother in a bucket filled with water at their home.

According to Mailardevpally police inspector P Narender, the mother confessed that she killed her daughter due to personal circumstances on March 25.

Her husband, suffering from kidney failure, is in poor health, and she fears he will not survive long. Believing she would be left alone to take care of the child, she drowned the baby, born on March 11.

The infant’s body was soon found in the bucket. “We registered a case and sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. The reports confirmed the cause of death as drowning. During questioning, the mother admitted to killing her daughter,” Narender said.

The baby’s father, Mudali Mani, a 35-year-old complainant, reported the incident to the police. He lives with his wife, Arogya Vijji, and their one-year-old son in IDA Bandlaguda.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, the family migrated to Bandlaguda five years ago. Mudali Mani explained that on Tuesday morning, he had left for work when his wife called him, saying she had stepped away briefly to bathe and returned to find their 14-day-old daughter in a bucket of water. They rushed the infant to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Mudali Mani alerted the police. Following an investigation, the mother was arrested and sent to judicial custody.