My morning walks: A parade of joke

My morning routine currently involves walking and meditation at a nearby park. Meditation is supposed to be beneficial, but for me, it’s a curse in disguise. It has made me more aware, and with awareness comes observation. And with observation? Judgement.

After just five minutes of deep breathing, I’ve realised something — people don’t just walk anymore, they perform. Nobody simply moves from Point A to Point B to start their day. I’ve identified five distinct species of walkers:

The brisk walker

Are you walking? Are you running? Pick a struggle. This hybrid model of movement confuses me. Brisk walking is apparently a sport — if you’re really good, you can even win medals. But to an observer, it just looks like a duck fleeing for its life.

There’s a start, a speed-up, and just when you think they’re about to break into a sprint — they slow down. Why? To avoid being mistaken for a runner, I guess. It’s like driving a car in third gear forever. Sure, it has health benefits, it did make me laugh. Their arms swing at 8 kmph while their legs struggle at 2 kmph — yet they have no ducks to give. Respect.

The reverse gear

Just when I was trying to suppress my judgement, I saw them — people walking backward. This time, I didn’t judge. I just followed them.

It seemed difficult, so I assumed it must have some benefits...but after bumping into a sweaty uncle’s potbelly, denting my back against a tree, and nearly spraining my neck (because I don’t have a rear view mirror in front of my head), also turns out, it burns the same calories as forward walking.

Why does anyone do this? It’s not even a sport like the first one. Turns out, some just want to look unique. The ‘I walk backward, so I’m better than you’ look. But let’s be honest — apart from cars, nothing else walks backward. Just a fact.