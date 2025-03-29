Three MBBS students booked for ragging junior in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three MBBS students have been booked for allegedly beating their junior with a belt at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool. The complaint was lodged at the Nagarkurnool police station by the victim, Deepak Sharma, a first-year student against Harshavardhan (third year), Lokesh and Himavardhan (both second year). Deepak complained to the police that he was told by a student to go into Room No 417, where Harshavardhan stays.

When he went there, he was allegedly asked by Hharshavardhan, Lokesh, and Himavardhan to do a ‘wall chair’ as a punishment. After 30 minutes, the trio told him to sit again in the same position for 30 minutes with a cylinder of 5 kg weight placed on his thighs. Then, they allegedly snatched his phone and checked his private chats on WhatsApp before opening the phone gallery. In spite of protests from Deepak, the senior students allegedly checked his personal photos and videos.